Titans vs. Colts: How to watch, stream online, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 in what is a very important game for both teams.

The Titans currently sit in first place in the AFC South and will remain on their perch no matter what happens. However, with a win, the Titans will have a three-game lead over the Colts and own the head-to-head tie-breaker for the division.

A win for the Colts will put them one game behind the Titans and even up both their head-to-head and divisional records, putting Indianapolis squarely back in the hunt for the AFC South.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites over the Titans, a line that has moved since the beginning of the week when Tennessee was favored. The over/under is set to 51.5.

The majority of NFL experts we took a look at in our round-up this week are picking the Titans, and our staff unanimously likes Tennessee to win this game.

Here’s a look at all the important information you need to watch this crucial Week 8 showdown.

Game, viewing information

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: CBS

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone (TEN), 93.5/107.5 The Fan / 97.1 HANK FM (IND), SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast) and 231 (home broadcast)

Broadcast map

506Sports.com

If you’re in the teal, you’ll get Titans-Colts on television.

Weather

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts announced they will have the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium open. Here’s a look at the weather forecast.

Conditions: Clear

Temperature at kickoff: 56 degrees

Wind at kickoff: 11 MPH N-NW

Chance of Precipitation: 0%

Source: NFLWeather.com

Titans' injury report

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Questionable: Chris Jackson (foot), DL Teair Tart (groin), OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)

Doubtful: N/A

Story continues

Out: Julio Jones (hamstring), Khari Blasingame (knee), Darrynton Evans (knee, IR), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)

Colts' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

Doubtful: N/A

Out: CB BoPete Keyes

Game previews

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Staff picks for Titans-Colts

Expert picks for Titans-Colts

Key matchups for Titans-Colts

Titans-Colts final injury report

6 things to know about Titans-Colts

Updated odds for Titans-Colts

What Colts are saying about Titans

What Titans are saying about Colts

7 burning questions for Titans-Colts

Titans’ reasons for concern, optimism

1

1