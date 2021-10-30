Titans vs. Colts: How to watch, stream online, injuries, odds, more
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 in what is a very important game for both teams.
The Titans currently sit in first place in the AFC South and will remain on their perch no matter what happens. However, with a win, the Titans will have a three-game lead over the Colts and own the head-to-head tie-breaker for the division.
A win for the Colts will put them one game behind the Titans and even up both their head-to-head and divisional records, putting Indianapolis squarely back in the hunt for the AFC South.
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites over the Titans, a line that has moved since the beginning of the week when Tennessee was favored. The over/under is set to 51.5.
The majority of NFL experts we took a look at in our round-up this week are picking the Titans, and our staff unanimously likes Tennessee to win this game.
Here’s a look at all the important information you need to watch this crucial Week 8 showdown.
Game, viewing information
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon CT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Watch: CBS
Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone (TEN), 93.5/107.5 The Fan / 97.1 HANK FM (IND), SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast) and 231 (home broadcast)
Broadcast map
506Sports.com
If you’re in the teal, you’ll get Titans-Colts on television.
Weather
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts announced they will have the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium open. Here’s a look at the weather forecast.
Conditions: Clear
Temperature at kickoff: 56 degrees
Wind at kickoff: 11 MPH N-NW
Chance of Precipitation: 0%
Source: NFLWeather.com
Titans' injury report
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Questionable: Chris Jackson (foot), DL Teair Tart (groin), OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)
Doubtful: N/A
Out: Julio Jones (hamstring), Khari Blasingame (knee), Darrynton Evans (knee, IR), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)
Colts' injury report
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)
Doubtful: N/A
Out: CB BoPete Keyes
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
1
1