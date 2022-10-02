Titans vs. Colts: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to face off against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), for the first of two meetings between these two teams in 2022.

The Colts and Titans currently sit in second and third in the division, with the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) sitting in first place. However, a loss by the Jags in Week 4 would open the door for one of these two teams to move up.

If the Colts win in that scenario, they will have sole possession of first place. If Tennessee wins, the Titans and Jaguars will be tied atop the division going into Week 5.

The Titans have won three straight over the Colts and four of the last five. Also, Tennessee has won eight straight games on the road against divisional opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in to Titans-Colts in Week 4 on Sunday.

How to tune in

Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon CDT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)

Betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Colts (-3.5)

Moneyline: Colts (-190), Titans (+160)

Over/Under: 42.5 Points

Both teams are 1-2 against the spread in 2022, but the Titans have hit the over in two of their three games, while the Colts have yet to hit the over.

Weather

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP FP — LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP FP —- OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP LP Questionable DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP DNP Out CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP LP — WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP FP — RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP FP — WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP DNP Questionable S Kevin Byard NIR — — DNP — DT Jeffery Simmons NIR — — DNP — C Ben Jones NIR — — DNP — CB Roger McCreary Back — — LP Questionable

Colts' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP DNP Questionable CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP FP — C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP FP — DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP FP — RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP FP — OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP FP Questionable LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP FP Questionable DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP FP —

Game previews

