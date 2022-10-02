Titans vs. Colts: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to face off against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), for the first of two meetings between these two teams in 2022.

The Colts and Titans currently sit in second and third in the division, with the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) sitting in first place. However, a loss by the Jags in Week 4 would open the door for one of these two teams to move up.

If the Colts win in that scenario, they will have sole possession of first place. If Tennessee wins, the Titans and Jaguars will be tied atop the division going into Week 5.

The Titans have won three straight over the Colts and four of the last five. Also, Tennessee has won eight straight games on the road against divisional opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in to Titans-Colts in Week 4 on Sunday.

How to tune in

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon CDT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)

Betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Colts (-3.5)

Moneyline: Colts (-190), Titans (+160)

Over/Under: 42.5 Points

Both teams are 1-2 against the spread in 2022, but the Titans have hit the over in two of their three games, while the Colts have yet to hit the over.

Weather

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Weather.com

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

WR Treylon Burks

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Austin Hooper

Neck

DNP

LP

FP

—-

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kristian Fulton

Knee

LP

FP

LP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

LP

FP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

FP

WR Cody Hollister

Back

DNP

DNP

Questionable

S Kevin Byard

NIR

DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons

NIR

DNP

C Ben Jones

NIR

DNP

CB Roger McCreary

Back

LP

Questionable

 

Colts' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

FP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

FP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

FP

FP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Neck

LP

FP

 

Game previews

Syndication: The Tennessean

Titans make 4 moves ahead of Week 4

What Colts are saying about Titans

What Titans are saying about Colts

Behind enemy lines with Colts Wire

Titans vs. Colts: Key matchups

Staff picks for Titans-Colts

Expert picks for Titans-Colts

Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern

6 things to know about Titans-Colts

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

