Titans vs. Colts: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to face off against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1), for the first of two meetings between these two teams in 2022.
The Colts and Titans currently sit in second and third in the division, with the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) sitting in first place. However, a loss by the Jags in Week 4 would open the door for one of these two teams to move up.
If the Colts win in that scenario, they will have sole possession of first place. If Tennessee wins, the Titans and Jaguars will be tied atop the division going into Week 5.
The Titans have won three straight over the Colts and four of the last five. Also, Tennessee has won eight straight games on the road against divisional opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in to Titans-Colts in Week 4 on Sunday.
How to tune in
Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon CDT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Watch: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV
Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)
Betting odds
Per Tipico Sportsbook:
Spread Favorite: Colts (-3.5)
Moneyline: Colts (-190), Titans (+160)
Over/Under: 42.5 Points
Both teams are 1-2 against the spread in 2022, but the Titans have hit the over in two of their three games, while the Colts have yet to hit the over.
Weather
Weather.com
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Treylon Burks
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Austin Hooper
Neck
DNP
LP
FP
—-
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kristian Fulton
Knee
LP
FP
LP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
LP
FP
—
RG Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
FP
—
WR Cody Hollister
Back
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
S Kevin Byard
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
DT Jeffery Simmons
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
C Ben Jones
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
CB Roger McCreary
Back
—
—
LP
Questionable
Colts' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
FP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
—
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
FP
FP
—
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
FP
FP
—
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Neck
—
LP
FP
—
Game previews
