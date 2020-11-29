Titans vs. Colts: Tennessee’s keys to victory in Week 12

The Tennessee Titans head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the Colts in a huge AFC South showdown with the rights to sole possession of first place in the division on the line.

This will be the second time these two teams will play in a matter of 17 days. A lot of people seem to forget that the Titans led the Colts 17-14 at the half during their previous matchup before it all fell apart due to self-inflicted wounds.

Tennessee has the chance to right those wrongs from that night by getting a victory against a team that has haunted them for the majority of the last two decades.

With all that said, lets take a deeper dive into the three keys to the game that I believe are vital for the Titans to accomplish if they are going to reclaim first place in the AFC South.

Attack Colts' banged-up defense with The King

With the Colts missing some of their best players in their front-seven (DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry, and Bobby Okereke), the Titans will need to take advantage and give Indianapolis a heavy dose of Derrick Henry. Henry has proven to be an Achilles' heel for an often stout Matt Eberflus-led defense. Since Eberflus took over as defensive coordinator in 2018, Henry is the only running back to pass the 100-yard threshold against his defense — and Henry has done so twice (2019 and 2020). https://twitter.com/mchappell51/status/1332441141476732937?s=21 In the last meeting between these teams, Henry had 103 yards on 19 carries. The Alabama product needs to see more work than that in Week 12. Getting Henry going will help sustain long drives to keep the Colts' offense off the field, while also setting up Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack via play-action.

Press Colts receivers

The last time these two teams played, it was one of the most frustrating performances of the season by Tennessee’s defense. The Titans let Phillip Rivers carve them up with ease in the short passing game thanks to defenders giving up way too much cushion on plays where they needed to play closer to the line of scrimmage. If the defense is going to have a different result this time around, it must be more aggressive in terms of pressing Colts receivers. Better coverage in that regard will slow Rivers' release time and allow pass-rushers to get home.

Consistent Special Teams

During the Titans-Colts Week 10 matchup, Tennessee was down their starting punter and that proved to be an extremely costly absence. Titans temporary punter, Trevor Daniel, had a rough outing filling in for Pro Bowl punter, Brett Kern. Standing in his own end zone, he shanked a punt off the side of his foot for a mere 17-yards. The Colts took advantage of the short field and went on to inevitably score. Tennessee then had their next punt blocked and recovered for a touchdown. To add salt to the wound, Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski went on to miss a field goal down the stretch. The Titans will get Kern back for this game, so any punting concerns should be a thing of the past going into this monster AFC South showdown. Tennessee can’t afford to make anything easy for Indianapolis, and its special teams must be an asset rather than the liability they were last time otherwise it could be another long day for the Titans and their fans.