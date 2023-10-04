Titans vs. Colts preview Week 5
Here's everything you need to know when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts Week 5 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts Week 5 of the NFL season.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least-productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Henry's still got it.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
A recent Yahoo mock draft shows how much fantasy values have changed in just one month of action. Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest risers and fallers.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has sifted through this season's stats to expose some key numbers that could lead managers astray in Week 5.
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.