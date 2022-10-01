Titans vs. Colts predictions: Staff picks for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the first time in 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4. These two teams will have their final meeting in Week 7 in Nashville.

Pegged as the two best teams in the AFC South going into the season, the Titans and Colts have both struggled, leading to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars grabbing the division lead after three games.

However, that may not last much longer, as a Jaguars loss to the Philadelphia Eagles will allow one of these two teams to either grab a share of (Titans) or sole possession of (Colts) first place in the division with a win.

The Titans have had Indy’s number in recent years, winning each of the last three contests and four of the last five.

Surprisingly, despite the Colts once again being the AFC South darlings in the eyes of experts ahead of 2022, the majority of them in our expert picks round-up are going with the Titans.

Does our staff feel the same way? Find out now as we make our picks and predictions for Week 4.

Ryan Sikes

Both teams are still trying to figure out some consistency. After being shutout 24-0 against the Jaguars, the Colts topped the Chiefs 20-17 last week behind a strong effort from quarterback-running back combo Matt Ryan-Jonathan Taylor.

However, Indianapolis has yet to score more than 20 points in a game through the first three weeks.

On the other side, the Titans stopped the Raiders on a two-point conversion to preserve a 24-22 win at home. Derrick Henry had his best game of the year, but he has struggled massively in the second half through the first three weeks, averaging just 2.6 yards per attempt on 23 carries.

It looks like Ryan Tannehill and Robert Woods are developing chemistry in live-game action, with the latter piecing together his best performance in a Titans uniform last Sunday.

The Titans have won their last three trips to Indy, but the Colts opened as a 3.5-point favorite entering the week. I see this game largely predicated on which team can establish the run game consistently and have the ability to play a complete game.

Thus far, the Colts have been the better team, led by Jonathan Taylor, who is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Titans haven’t been able to put together two halves of football, and I think they drop a close contest to their division rival.

Final score: Colts 21, Titans 17

Tyler Rowland

I can’t lie, this was a tough game to predict. I see a run defense for the Titans that I think is vulnerable to what the Colts do well. I also see a Titans offense dangerously close to be more explosive than the Colts can match.

I could see anything from a 10-9 struggle to a 31-10 Titans blowout, but ultimately I settle in the middle. I don’t know why but I feel confident the Titans will make a big play at the end.

I’m typically the pessimistic guy, though, so admittedly I’m scared. However, despite my fears, I will pick the Titans to win.

Final score: Titans 21, Colts 20

Shaun Calderon

The Titans travel to Indianapolis for a crucial AFC South showdown between the two preseason favorites. I expect both teams to play well, but the Titans do just enough on both sides of the ball to leave Week 4 with a .500 record.

Look for Derrick Henry to possibly have a monster performance on the same field that ultimately cut his 2021 season short.

Final score: Titans 23, Colts 21

Mike Moraitis

With both teams struggling offensively but playing well on defense, this is setting up to be an ugly, low-scoring affair that will come down to a big defensive play late.

The Titans will have trouble stopping Jonathan Taylor, especially with Zach Cunningham sidelined for this game, but Tennessee’s pass-rush should have success against a Colts offensive line that has given up 12 sacks through three games.

The Colts will be able to move the ball on the ground but will have issues finishing drives throughout the game thanks to a lackluster passing attack.

Indianapolis has been very stingy against the run, sporting the No. 3 run defense in the NFL. The Titans will have to lean on the passing attack, and that helps produce a career-best game for rookie wideout Treylon Burks.

The game will be tied late, but Tennessee forces a huge turnover in the closing minutes and gets into field goal range to secure a huge divisional victory over Indianapolis on the road in Week 4.

Final score: Titans 23, Colts 20

