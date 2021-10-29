Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The Tennessee Titans enter the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium with a big opportunity to take full control of the AFC South division.
These two teams last met in Week 3, when the Titans emerged victorious over the Colts, 25-16, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
With another win, Tennessee would have a three-game lead record-wise, but in reality it would be a four-game advantage due to the fact that the Titans would own the head-to-head tie-breaker.
Should the Colts win, Indy would move to within one game of the Titans, and both their divisional record and head-to-head mark would match Tennessee’s.
Despite back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and despite Indy’s lack of a truly quality win this season, the Titans are road underdogs, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
But do NFL experts fall in line with Las Vegas? Let’s find out now as we take a look around and see who experts are picking for this contest.
USA TODAY
Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images
USA TODAY’s Week 8 picks
Jarrett Bell: Titans
Nate Davis: Titans
Jori Epstein: Colts
Mike Freeman: Titans
Mike Jones: Titans
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Titans
Lorenzo Reyes: Titans
ESPN
Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images
ESPN’s Week 8 picks
Emmanuel Acho: Colts
Matt Bowen: Titans
Mike Clay: Titans
Jeremy Fowler: Colts
Domonique Foxworth: Titans
Dan Graziano: Colts
Rob Ninkovich: Titans
Laura Rutledge: Titans
Kevin Seifert: Titans
Sam Wickersham: Colts
Damien Woody: Titans
CBS Sports
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
CBS Sports’ Week 8 picks
Pete Prisco: Titans 23, Colts 17 – This is a big game in terms of the division. The Titans beat the Colts earlier this year at home, but this Colts group is much improved from that team. But I still think the Tennessee run game will be too much for the Indianapolis defense. Derrick Henry comes up big as the Titans take a stronghold on the division.
Jason La Canfora: Colts
Will Brinson: Titans
Jared Dubin: Titans
Ryan Wilson: Titans
John Breech: Titans
Dave Richard: Colts
Jamey Eisenberg: Colts
MMQB
Syndication: The Tennessean
MMQB’s Week 8 picks
Gary Gramling: Colts
Mitch Goldich: Titans
Jenny Vrentas: Titans
Conor Orr: Colts
Albert Breer: Titans
Bleacher Report
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File
Bleacher Report’s Week 8 picks
Gary Davenport: Titans
Brad Gagnon: Colts
Ian Kenyon: Colts
Wes O’Donnell: Titans
Connor Rogers: Titans
Brent Sobleski: Titans
Sporting News
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
Sporting News’ Week 8 picks
Vinnie Iyer: Titans 27, Colts 24 – The Titans handled the first meeting in Nashville by pulling away for a 25-16 victory. It’s never easy for either of the top two teams in the AFC against each other, because Mike Vrabel and Frank Reich will dig deep into the coaching well to ensure a strong effort backing a savvy game plan. The Titans are hot and would seem they would cool off from the Bills and Chiefs games, but they also won’t waste an opportunity to put important distance between them and the Colts in the division. They have the better running back, mobile quarterback and top young wide receiver combination, but not by much.
Bill Bender: Titans 28, Colts 24 – This is the toughest game to pick this week. Tennessee has revived their season with big-time wins against Kansas and Buffalo. The Colts remain in the AFC South hunt. The Titans have won three of the last four matchups, including the last two at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Overall expert tally
Syndication: USA TODAY
Number of experts picking Titans: 26
Number of experts picking Colts: 13
Week 3 tally: Titans 35, Colts 4
