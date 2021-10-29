Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL experts make Week 8 picks

The Tennessee Titans enter the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium with a big opportunity to take full control of the AFC South division.

These two teams last met in Week 3, when the Titans emerged victorious over the Colts, 25-16, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With another win, Tennessee would have a three-game lead record-wise, but in reality it would be a four-game advantage due to the fact that the Titans would own the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Should the Colts win, Indy would move to within one game of the Titans, and both their divisional record and head-to-head mark would match Tennessee’s.

Despite back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and despite Indy’s lack of a truly quality win this season, the Titans are road underdogs, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

But do NFL experts fall in line with Las Vegas? Let’s find out now as we take a look around and see who experts are picking for this contest.

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Nate Davis: Titans

Jori Epstein: Colts

Mike Freeman: Titans

Mike Jones: Titans

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans

ESPN

Emmanuel Acho: Colts

Matt Bowen: Titans

Mike Clay: Titans

Jeremy Fowler: Colts

Domonique Foxworth: Titans

Dan Graziano: Colts

Rob Ninkovich: Titans

Laura Rutledge: Titans

Kevin Seifert: Titans

Sam Wickersham: Colts

Damien Woody: Titans

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Titans 23, Colts 17 – This is a big game in terms of the division. The Titans beat the Colts earlier this year at home, but this Colts group is much improved from that team. But I still think the Tennessee run game will be too much for the Indianapolis defense. Derrick Henry comes up big as the Titans take a stronghold on the division.

Jason La Canfora: Colts

Will Brinson: Titans

Jared Dubin: Titans

Ryan Wilson: Titans

John Breech: Titans

Dave Richard: Colts

Jamey Eisenberg: Colts

MMQB

Gary Gramling: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Jenny Vrentas: Titans

Conor Orr: Colts

Albert Breer: Titans

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: Titans

Brad Gagnon: Colts

Ian Kenyon: Colts

Wes O’Donnell: Titans

Connor Rogers: Titans

Brent Sobleski: Titans

Sporting News

Sporting News’ Week 8 picks

Vinnie Iyer: Titans 27, Colts 24 – The Titans handled the first meeting in Nashville by pulling away for a 25-16 victory. It’s never easy for either of the top two teams in the AFC against each other, because Mike Vrabel and Frank Reich will dig deep into the coaching well to ensure a strong effort backing a savvy game plan. The Titans are hot and would seem they would cool off from the Bills and Chiefs games, but they also won’t waste an opportunity to put important distance between them and the Colts in the division. They have the better running back, mobile quarterback and top young wide receiver combination, but not by much.

Bill Bender: Titans 28, Colts 24 – This is the toughest game to pick this week. Tennessee has revived their season with big-time wins against Kansas and Buffalo. The Colts remain in the AFC South hunt. The Titans have won three of the last four matchups, including the last two at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Overall expert tally

Number of experts picking Titans: 26

Number of experts picking Colts: 13

Week 3 tally: Titans 35, Colts 4

