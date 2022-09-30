Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL expert picks round-up for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day.
Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Jacksonville loses, the Colts will be in first place along if they beat the Titans. If Tennessee wins after a Jags loss, the Titans will be tied atop the division. Jacksonville will remain in the top spot with a win.
Both teams have gotten off to a rough start to the season but come into this game with some momentum, as the Colts and Titans both notched their first wins of the season in Week 3.
The Titans have had the Colts’ number in recent years, with Tennessee winning each of the last three meetings, and four of the last five.
Let’s see how experts from different media outlets see things going on Sunday.
USA TODAY
AP Photo/Wade Payne
USA TODAY’s Week 4 picks:
Jarrett Bell: Titans
Chris Bumbaca: Colts
Nate Davis: Titans
Safid Deen: Colts
Tyler Dragon: Colts
Parker Gabriel: Colts
Lorenzo Reyes: Titans
ESPN
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN’s Week 4 picks:
Stephania Bell: Colts
Matt Bowen: Titans
Mike Clay: Colts
Jeremy Fowler: Colts
Domonique Foxworth: Titans
Dan Graziano: Titans
Jason Reid: Titans
Laura Rutledge: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Titans
Damien Woody: No pick
CBS Sports
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
CBS Sports’ Week 4 picks:
Pete Prisco: Colts 26, Titans 20 – “This is a big early-season AFC South game. Both teams are coming off impressive home victories after terrible road losses. Both teams have also dealt with a lot of injury issues. Each team wants to run the ball with their star backs. So it will come down to who can do it? My pick is Jonathan Taylor gets it going more so than Derrick Henry. Colts win it.”
Jason La Canfora: Colts
Will Brinson: Titans
Jared Dubin: Colts
Ryan Wilson: Titans
John Breech: Titans
Dave Richard: Titans
Jamey Eisenberg: Colts
MMQB
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MMQB’s Week 4 picks:
Albert Breer: Colts
Mitch Goldich: Titans
Gary Gramling: Colts
Conor Orr: Colts
John Pluym: Titans
Bleacher Report
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Bleacher Report’s Week 4 picks:
Gary Davenport: Titans
Greg Ivory: Titans
Ian Kenyon: Colts
Kris Knox: Titans
Maurice Moton: Colts
Wes O’Donnell: Titans
Brent Sobleski: Titans
Sporting News
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Vinnie Iyer: Colts 24, Titans 20 – “Derrick Henry got on track for the Titans last week to earn them their first win. Jonathan Taylor has been contained for a couple games but the Colts were able to get a big win without him going off in Week 2. The Titans are crumbling a bit up front in their offense and are inconsistent with their wide receivers, a break for the Colts’ new-look defense. This is meant to be a Taylor-dominated game and he will let Indy ride him to victory.”
Bill Bender: Titans 27, Colts 24 – “This line has moved up to 3.5 points in some books, and the winner will get back to .500. The Titans have won the last three meetings, and they were able to limit Jonathan Taylor to an average of 67 rushing yards in last year’s game. It’s on the Colts to respond at home. We are going to pick the small upset from Tennessee.”
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 20, Colts 14 – “The Titans have played erratic football, to put it nicely, but the Colts have just been consistently bad. They beat Kansas City despite Matt Ryan failing to recognize and account for all the extra rushers the Chiefs were sending. Until the Colts’ offense shows a more consistent spark, it’s hard to pick them.”
Round-up results
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
No. of experts picking Titans: 21
No. of experts picking Colts: 17