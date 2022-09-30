Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL expert picks round-up for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day.

Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Jacksonville loses, the Colts will be in first place along if they beat the Titans. If Tennessee wins after a Jags loss, the Titans will be tied atop the division. Jacksonville will remain in the top spot with a win.

Both teams have gotten off to a rough start to the season but come into this game with some momentum, as the Colts and Titans both notched their first wins of the season in Week 3.

The Titans have had the Colts’ number in recent years, with Tennessee winning each of the last three meetings, and four of the last five.

Let’s see how experts from different media outlets see things going on Sunday.

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Chris Bumbaca: Colts

Nate Davis: Titans

Safid Deen: Colts

Tyler Dragon: Colts

Parker Gabriel: Colts

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Colts

Matt Bowen: Titans

Mike Clay: Colts

Jeremy Fowler: Colts

Domonique Foxworth: Titans

Dan Graziano: Titans

Jason Reid: Titans

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Titans

Damien Woody: No pick

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Colts 26, Titans 20 – “This is a big early-season AFC South game. Both teams are coming off impressive home victories after terrible road losses. Both teams have also dealt with a lot of injury issues. Each team wants to run the ball with their star backs. So it will come down to who can do it? My pick is Jonathan Taylor gets it going more so than Derrick Henry. Colts win it.”

Jason La Canfora: Colts

Will Brinson: Titans

Jared Dubin: Colts

Ryan Wilson: Titans

John Breech: Titans

Dave Richard: Titans

Jamey Eisenberg: Colts

MMQB

Albert Breer: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Gary Gramling: Colts

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Titans

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: Titans

Greg Ivory: Titans

Ian Kenyon: Colts

Kris Knox: Titans

Maurice Moton: Colts

Wes O’Donnell: Titans

Brent Sobleski: Titans

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer: Colts 24, Titans 20 – “Derrick Henry got on track for the Titans last week to earn them their first win. Jonathan Taylor has been contained for a couple games but the Colts were able to get a big win without him going off in Week 2. The Titans are crumbling a bit up front in their offense and are inconsistent with their wide receivers, a break for the Colts’ new-look defense. This is meant to be a Taylor-dominated game and he will let Indy ride him to victory.”

Bill Bender: Titans 27, Colts 24 – “This line has moved up to 3.5 points in some books, and the winner will get back to .500. The Titans have won the last three meetings, and they were able to limit Jonathan Taylor to an average of 67 rushing yards in last year’s game. It’s on the Colts to respond at home. We are going to pick the small upset from Tennessee.”

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 20, Colts 14 – “The Titans have played erratic football, to put it nicely, but the Colts have just been consistently bad. They beat Kansas City despite Matt Ryan failing to recognize and account for all the extra rushers the Chiefs were sending. Until the Colts’ offense shows a more consistent spark, it’s hard to pick them.”

Round-up results

No. of experts picking Titans: 21

No. of experts picking Colts: 17

