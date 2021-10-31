Titans vs. Colts: 4 keys to victory for Tennessee in Week 8

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (3-4) in a crucial AFC South showdown.

This game will undoubtedly have playoff implications that matter down the line. It’s a pretty safe bet that one of these two teams is going to be the 2021 division champion and a win for the Titans could all but clinch their second-straight division championship.

The Colts are a desperate team seeking to stay alive in the division race. Tennessee is going to get all that they can handle from them later on today because they know a loss likely sends them into a Wild Card chase.

From New York Times NFL playoff machine, #Titans' odds for AFC South division title if they win at #Colts, and if they lose. pic.twitter.com/8J4qTKPIsv — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 29, 2021

If the Titans are going to continue their growing reputation as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they must put a stranglehold on the division when given this golden opportunity to do so.

With that said, let’s dive right into our keys to a Titans victory over a desperate Indianapolis Colts team.

Continue potent play-action attack

One of the staples of the Titans’ success over the last couple of years has been their ability to take advantage of overly-committed defenses with play-action passes.

It’s no secret that when you play the Titans, the first key to victory is trying to stop Derrick Henry. That type of commitment to stopping one player often leaves a lot of vulnerability on the back end of defenses.

We all know that Henry is likely going to get his regardless. However, anytime the Titans have consistently taken advantage of these opportunities and gotten their play-action attack rolling, they have won.

The Titans are 5-0 when their play-action usage is greater than 30 percent of their drop-backs. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 0-2 anytime its play action usage is lower than 30 percent. In fact, in both their losses, the Titans only used play-action an average of 16.35 percent of the time.

Last week, Tennessee did a fantastic job of allowing Ryan Tannehill to carve up the defense with the play-action pass. As expected, the Chiefs consistently overly-committed to stopping Henry, which often left soft spots for Tannehill to throw into.

The Titans’ quarterback was 8-of-9 for 165 yards (18.33 YPA) on play-action passes against the Chiefs. Most of those targets went to A.J. Brown, who consistently got open and made the Chiefs pay for their over-commitment to slowing down Henry.

#Titans Ryan Tannehill on play-action vs. KC… • 8-of-9 passing, 165 yards (18.33 YPA) Throwing in-breakers, seams, unders. Crosser to AJ Brown on this rep. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/T22c5iSC90 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 25, 2021

If the Colts decide to try a similar approach, the Titans must be able to throw and connect on their play-action haymakers. If so, the Titans should have a good chance of leaving Lucas Oil Stadium with a record of 6-2.

Win time of possession

Last week, the Titans dominated the Chiefs in every aspect of the game. One aspect that stood out, in particular, was Tennessee’s ability to drastically skew the time of possession in their favor, especially in the first half when the Titans practically put the game out of reach.

Not only did the Titans score every time they touched the ball, they often took their sweet time in doing so. In the first half, Tennessee’s offense ran 43 plays to the Chiefs’ 17, while also holding the ball for approximately 24 minutes compared to Kansas City’s six. This led to an insurmountable 27-point lead at halftime and an eventual 24-point Titans victory.

It’s hard to imagine the time of possession being that lopsided once again, but if the Titans are able to control this aspect of the game, chances are things are going well.

Consistently get after Carson Wentz when rushing four

One of the biggest plot twists of the season has been the dominant emergence of Tennessee’s pass rush.

You have Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons, who are trending towards becoming high-paid superstars. Then there’s Denico Autry outplaying his contract, and Bud Dupree, who is starting to earn his.

And then you have the likes of Teair Tart, and Ola Adeniyi, both of whom provide an impact of their own when they’re out there.

Harold Landry continues his dominant 2021 campaign.

📷: #Titans pic.twitter.com/pOczvnIuSk — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) October 25, 2021

Tennessee has been able to generate constant pressure when bringing just four guys.

These last three weeks in particular have been incredibly impressive. The Titans have produced nine sacks when using a standard four-man pass rush, second-most in the NFL over that span.

Tennessee has also held their last three opposing quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes) to an average QBR of 30, and approximately six yards per drop-back.

This team can become borderline unstoppable if this becomes a consistent trend going forward where the Titans can frequently rush four and drop seven.

That would allow the defense to continue masking some of their deficiencies on the back end by being able to have extra bodies roaming the secondary.

This week will be a great test for a steadily-improving defensive front, as it faces one of the better and more physical offensive lines in the league.

Feed Matt Eberflus his kryptonite

Ever since Matt Eberflus was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018, he has constantly put together top five run defenses. His units are always dependable, fundamentally sound, fast, and physical.

In 3 and a half years, Eberflus’ defenses have only allowed five running backs to eclipse the 100-yard mark. Four of those have all been by the same guy: Derrick Henry.

Nevermind, I forgot Elijah Mitchell went for 107 last week. He doesn’t get the cool crown emoji though 😂 — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) October 28, 2021

The King has rushed for at least 103 yards in each of his previous four games against the Colts, averaging over 135 yards in those four contests. The Titans are 3-1 in those games when Henry rushes for over 100 yards on an Eberflus-led defense.

Unfortunately for the opposition, as proven last week, keeping Henry under 100 rushing yards doesn’t guarantee a victory, either. On the contrary, getting the Alabama product over 100 drastically increases the likelihood of a Titans victory more often than not.

Look for another heavy dose out of Tennessee’s MVP candidate as they try and take a resounding lead in the division.

