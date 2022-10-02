Titans vs. Colts: 3 keys to victory for Tennessee in Week 4

The Tennessee Titans are looking to build on the momentum of their first win of the 2022 campaign when they hit the field to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

The Colts are also coming into this game with a head of steam after securing their first win of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, ending their winless start to the season.

Tennessee and Indianapolis were supposed to be the best two teams in the division, but neither sits in first place after three games, as both trail the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are sitting pretty atop the division at 2-1.

However, the Jags have a very difficult matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. A loss for the Jags there would open the door for the Titans to have a share of first place if they win, or for the Colts to have possession of first place alone if they win.

That scenario only adds more importance to this already crucial divisional matchup. If the Titans want to emerge the victors, they need to focus on the following keys to victory.

Attack Colts' O-line weaknesses

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

According to Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire, Indianapolis has seen lackluster showings from two new starters along their offensive line, left tackle Matt Pryor and right guard Danny Pinter.

Those two spots are where the pass-rush’s attention should be focused. The Titans need to challenge Pryor and Pinter, and doing so should consistently have Matt Ryan under duress the entire game.

Ryan is susceptible to turnovers, and his lack of mobility makes him a sitting duck. The Colts have given up 12 sacks, the fourth-most in the league, and Ryan has fumbled SEVEN times (lost two) and has five picks.

Getting to Ryan should create turnover opportunities and help neutralize the team’s best wideout and one of its best weapons overall, Michael Pittman, also.

Attack Brandon Facyson, Kenny Moore

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

While Stephon Gilmore has been his usual elite self in coverage this season, the Colts do have two weak links in the secondary thus far in Kenny Moore and Brandon Facyson.

Moore, who is normally considered a good corner, is off to a rough start to the season. He’s allowed a completion rate of 68.8 percent on balls thrown his way, giving up 110 yards and two scores for a QB rating against of 127.6.

Facyson hasn’t been good, also. He’s given up a completion rate of 80 percent when targeted and ceded 88 yards en route to a QB rating against of 103.3.

Moore lines up outside but bounces inside in sub packages, giving way for Facyson on the outside. Assuming pass protection holds up, the Titans must challenge both players, especially Facyson.

If the Titans can get the passing attack going, the Colts may be forced to send extra help in the secondary, which should open things up upfront for Derrick Henry against the Colts’ No. 3-ranked run defense.

Limit the big plays

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Against a Colts offense that is ranked dead-last in points per game (13.0), the Titans can’t afford to make things easier for Indianapolis by giving up big plays.

Tennessee’s defense has been susceptible to them through three weeks, both on the ground and through the air, and the Colts have tallied 12 plays of 20-plus yards, including 10 through the air and two on the ground.

The Titans should be able to limit the big plays through the air thanks to their pass-rush having a favorable matchup, but keeping Jonathan Taylor in check might be more difficult with how Tennessee has played against the run.

Completely stopping Taylor likely won’t happen for a Tennessee run defense that is the fourth-worst in the league, so it’s important the Titans make him and the Colts’ offense earn every yard.

Doing so will force the Colts into more third downs, where the Titans have excelled on defense (22.9 percent success rate against, second-best in the NFL).

Also, the Colts will have to convert in the red zone, an area this team has struggled with to the tune of a 40-percent conversion rate, tied for fourth-worst in the NFL.

