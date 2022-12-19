Titans vs. Chargers highlights Week 15
Watch highlights from the Tennessee Titans vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 15 matchup.
In a game with big AFC playoff implications, the Chargers got their third win in the last four games, while the Titans have lost four straight.
For much of Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and Chargers, the two teams were tied at 7-7. But with some fourth-quarter action — including some last-minute heroics from quarterback Justin Herbert — Los Angeles came away with a 17-14 victory. Austin Ekeler got the scoring started in the final period, powering his way into the [more]
