Titans vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV schedule, odds, how to stream

The Tennessee Titans will play their second game of the preseason on Saturday night when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans were losers in their 2022 preseason debut last week, falling to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 23-10. Meanwhile, the Bucs also lost their preseason opener, dropping their home contest against the Miami Dolphins, 26-24.

These two teams are already quite familiar with one another, as the Titans and Bucs have held joint practices with each other two years in a row.

All eyes will once again be on Malik Willis, Treylon Burks, and the rest of the team’s rookies. As of Thursday, the Titans hadn’t decided who would start, but Logan Woodside will also see snaps. As far as the starters are concerned, we don’t expect to see many.

Now, here’s a look at all of the information you need in order to tune into the preseason Week 2 contest between the Titans and Buccaneers.

Viewing and listening information

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. CDT

Watch: WKRN News 2 / NFL Network

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone / SiriusXM 380 (away) and 88 (home)

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free) / NFL+ (out of market)

Weather

Per NFLWeather.com:

Temperature: 83

Feels Like: 88

Wind: 5 MPH South

Humidity: 66%

Visibility: 10 miles

Precipitation Prob: 4%

Odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total points TB +2.5 (+105) +125 O 38.5 (-110) TEN -2.5 (-130) -155 U 38.5 (-110)

