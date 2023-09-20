Titans vs. Browns preview Week 3
Here's everything you need to know when the Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Hopkins is taking names after teams denied him in free agency.
The Titans have a new kicker.
Kareem Hunt is back with the Browns, the same team he's played with for the last four seasons.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown. Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Ford has sat behind the likes of Chubb, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs throughout his college and pro career. Now he gets his shot as a lead back in the NFL.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
