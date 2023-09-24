Titans vs. Browns inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns have released their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 3 game on Sunday afternoon.

Among the Titans’ inactives is left guard Peter Skoronski, who was ruled out during the week after undergoing an appendectomy the week prior. This is the second straight game the rookie has missed.

Tennessee had two key players who were questionable going into this game in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive lineman Denico Autry. Both veterans are active for this game.

For the Browns, we already knew that cornerback Greg Newsome was ruled out. The only player listed as questionable, backup offensive tackle James Hudson, is inactive.

Now, the full list of inactives for both teams.

Titans' inactives

WR Colton Dowell

OL Jaelyn Duncan

OLB Trevis Gipson

QB Will Levis

LG Peter Skoronski

CB Kindle Vildor

Browns' inactives

CB Greg Newsome

S Ronnie Harrison

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DL Siaki Ika

OT James Hudson

Titans vs. Browns

