Titans vs. Browns inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns have released their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 3 game on Sunday afternoon.
Among the Titans’ inactives is left guard Peter Skoronski, who was ruled out during the week after undergoing an appendectomy the week prior. This is the second straight game the rookie has missed.
Tennessee had two key players who were questionable going into this game in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive lineman Denico Autry. Both veterans are active for this game.
For the Browns, we already knew that cornerback Greg Newsome was ruled out. The only player listed as questionable, backup offensive tackle James Hudson, is inactive.
Now, the full list of inactives for both teams.
Titans' inactives
OLB Trevis Gipson
QB Will Levis
LG Peter Skoronski
CB Kindle Vildor
Browns' inactives
CB Greg Newsome
S Ronnie Harrison
DL Siaki Ika
OT James Hudson
