Titans vs. Browns highlights Week 3
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
The Titans have a new kicker.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Usher has been setting stages on fire since he broke through in 1997 with hits "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Nice & Slow."
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.