Titans vs. Bills: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) will meet in Week 2 for a “Monday Night Football” matchup at Highmark Stadium.

This is the fifth meeting between these two teams in five years. The Bills beat the Titans in 2018 and 2019, while Tennessee has won the last two against Buffalo in 2020 and 2021.

After how these two teams began their respective seasons, few are giving the Titans a chance to win this game. In fact, in our expert picks round-up, 38 of the 39 we compiled chose the Bills.

But as any Titans fan knows, this team tends to rise to the occasion under head coach Mike Vrabel and beat teams nobody thinks they can. The Bills have been victims of that in each of the past two seasons.

With the game just hours away, here’s all the important information you need to know in order to tune into Titans-Bills on Monday night in Week 2.

How to tune in

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Who: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 226 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)

Bills vs. Titans betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Bills (-9.5)

Moneyline: Titans (+360), Giants (-475)

Over/Under: 49.5 Points

The Titans are 0-1 against the spread and did not hit the over in Week 1. The Bills are also 1-0 against the spread but did not hit the over in their season-opener.

Weather

Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Via Weather.com

Titans' injury report

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Thu. Fri. Sat. Status CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Kyle Philips Shoulder DNP LP LP Questionable OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP LP — C Ben Jones NIR LP FP FP — OL Jamarco Jones Elbow LP DNP DNP Out LT Taylor Lewan Knee LP FP FP — DB Lonnie Johnson Groin FP FP FP — OL Dillon Radunz Neck LP LP LP — RG Nate Davis Knee – DNP FP —

Story continues

Bills' injury report

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player Injury Thu. Fri. Sat. Status WR Gabe Davis Ankle — — LP Questionable WR Stefon Diggs Vet Rest — — LP — CB Dane Jackson Knee DNP DNP FP Questionable DT Ed Oliver Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT Tim Settle Calf DNP DNP LP Doubtful OL Tommy Doyle Foot FP FP FP — TE Quintin Morris Hamstring FP FP FP —

Game previews

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

6 things to know about Titans-Bills

6 burning questions for Titans in Week 2

What Bills are saying about Titans

What Titans are saying about Bills

Expert picks round-up for Titans-Bills

Staff predictions for Titans-Bills

Key matchups for Titans-Bills

Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire