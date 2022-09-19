Titans vs. Bills: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) will meet in Week 2 for a “Monday Night Football” matchup at Highmark Stadium.
This is the fifth meeting between these two teams in five years. The Bills beat the Titans in 2018 and 2019, while Tennessee has won the last two against Buffalo in 2020 and 2021.
After how these two teams began their respective seasons, few are giving the Titans a chance to win this game. In fact, in our expert picks round-up, 38 of the 39 we compiled chose the Bills.
But as any Titans fan knows, this team tends to rise to the occasion under head coach Mike Vrabel and beat teams nobody thinks they can. The Bills have been victims of that in each of the past two seasons.
With the game just hours away, here’s all the important information you need to know in order to tune into Titans-Bills on Monday night in Week 2.
How to tune in
Who: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. CDT
Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY
Watch: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 226 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)
Bills vs. Titans betting odds
Per Tipico Sportsbook:
Spread Favorite: Bills (-9.5)
Moneyline: Titans (+360), Giants (-475)
Over/Under: 49.5 Points
The Titans are 0-1 against the spread and did not hit the over in Week 1. The Bills are also 1-0 against the spread but did not hit the over in their season-opener.
Weather
Via Weather.com
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
LP
—
C Ben Jones
NIR
LP
FP
FP
—
OL Jamarco Jones
Elbow
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
LP
FP
FP
—
DB Lonnie Johnson
Groin
FP
FP
FP
—
OL Dillon Radunz
Neck
LP
LP
LP
—
RG Nate Davis
Knee
–
DNP
FP
—
Bills' injury report
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
WR Gabe Davis
Ankle
—
—
LP
Questionable
WR Stefon Diggs
Vet Rest
—
—
LP
—
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Tim Settle
Calf
DNP
DNP
LP
Doubtful
OL Tommy Doyle
Foot
FP
FP
FP
—
TE Quintin Morris
Hamstring
FP
FP
FP
—
Game previews
6 things to know about Titans-Bills
6 burning questions for Titans in Week 2
What Bills are saying about Titans
What Titans are saying about Bills
Expert picks round-up for Titans-Bills
Staff predictions for Titans-Bills
Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2