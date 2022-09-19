Titans vs. Bills: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) will meet in Week 2 for a “Monday Night Football” matchup at Highmark Stadium.

This is the fifth meeting between these two teams in five years. The Bills beat the Titans in 2018 and 2019, while Tennessee has won the last two against Buffalo in 2020 and 2021.

After how these two teams began their respective seasons, few are giving the Titans a chance to win this game. In fact, in our expert picks round-up, 38 of the 39 we compiled chose the Bills.

But as any Titans fan knows, this team tends to rise to the occasion under head coach Mike Vrabel and beat teams nobody thinks they can. The Bills have been victims of that in each of the past two seasons.

With the game just hours away, here’s all the important information you need to know in order to tune into Titans-Bills on Monday night in Week 2.

How to tune in

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Who: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 226 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)

Bills vs. Titans betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Bills (-9.5)

Moneyline: Titans (+360), Giants (-475)

Over/Under: 49.5 Points

The Titans are 0-1 against the spread and did not hit the over in Week 1. The Bills are also 1-0 against the spread but did not hit the over in their season-opener.

Weather

Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Via Weather.com

Titans' injury report

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Thu.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

LP

C Ben Jones

NIR

LP

FP

FP

OL Jamarco Jones

Elbow

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

LP

FP

FP

DB Lonnie Johnson

Groin

FP

FP

FP

OL Dillon Radunz

Neck

LP

LP

LP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

FP

 

Bills' injury report

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player

Injury

Thu.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

WR Gabe Davis

Ankle

LP

Questionable

WR Stefon Diggs

Vet Rest

LP

CB Dane Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Tim Settle

Calf

DNP

DNP

LP

Doubtful

OL Tommy Doyle

Foot

FP

FP

FP

TE Quintin Morris

Hamstring

FP

FP

FP

 

Game previews

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

6 things to know about Titans-Bills

6 burning questions for Titans in Week 2

What Bills are saying about Titans

What Titans are saying about Bills

Expert picks round-up for Titans-Bills

Staff predictions for Titans-Bills

Key matchups for Titans-Bills

Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

