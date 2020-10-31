Titans vs. Bengals updated odds ahead of Week 8

The Tennessee Titans have been road favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for the entire week, but the spread has increased to its highest point ahead of the Week 8 contest on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Titans were hovering around 5.5 to six-point favorites over the Bengals. However, that line has moved once again, with Tennessee now a seven-point favorite over Cincinnati, per BetMGM.

Spread: Titans -7

Money Line: Titans -304/Bengals +250

Over/Under: 51.5

Injuries are likely the cause of this line moving yet again, as the Bengals ruled out running back Joe Mixon and three starters along the offensive line.

The latter injuries are particularly bad news considering Cincinnati sported one of the worst offensive lines in football already, as evidenced by the Bengals being tied for the most sacks allowed in the NFL.

The Titans had two players ruled out on Friday in cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Dane Cruikshank, and No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson may miss yet another game, but Tennessee has already proven it can get by without even some of its best players.

The Titans and Bengals will kickoff off at noon CT on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

