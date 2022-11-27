Titans vs. Bengals: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

We’ve finally reached gameday as the Tennessee Titans (7-3) are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in an AFC showdown between two contenders with major aspirations this season.

Both of these teams come into this contest on fire. The Titans have won seven of their last eight games, while the Bengals, on the other hand, have won four out of their last five outings.

On top of all that, today’s game is a rematch of the 2021 playoff matchup that ultimately ended in heartbreak for every Titans fan, coach, and player.

These may be two completely different teams than the ones that faced in January, but you have to be extremely naive to think emotions won’t be high in this one for several of these players.

#Titans’ Jeffery Simmons is Questionable for Bengals game but posted this on IG with: “Soon” pic.twitter.com/NtPGzOPHeP — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) November 26, 2022

Having said all that, let’s find out all of the vital information pertaining to this afternoon’s game between the Titans and the Bengals, which kicks off at noon CDT.

How to tune in

If you’re in the red in the map above, you’ll get Titans-Bengals on television.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Nov. 27th at noon CDT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone/SiriusXM 385 (away broadcast), 230 (home broadcast)

Betting odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 0.5-point home underdogs to the Bengals, with the over/under set at 43. This spread was a high as three points in favor of Cincinnati at one point this week.

The Titans sport the league’s best record against the spread at 8-2 but have only hit the over three times. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 7-3 against the spread and have hit the over four times.

Weather

Titans' game statuses

Out

K Randy Bullock

DL Denico Autry

Questionable

CB Kristian Fulton

C Ben Jones

DL Jeffery Simmons

RB Hassan Haskins

Bengals' game statuses

Out

RB Joe Mixon

Questionable

WR Ja’Marr Chase (not expected to play)

LB Joe Bachie

DB Daxton Hill

DT Josh Tupou

