Titans vs. Bengals: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
We’ve finally reached gameday as the Tennessee Titans (7-3) are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in an AFC showdown between two contenders with major aspirations this season.
Both of these teams come into this contest on fire. The Titans have won seven of their last eight games, while the Bengals, on the other hand, have won four out of their last five outings.
On top of all that, today’s game is a rematch of the 2021 playoff matchup that ultimately ended in heartbreak for every Titans fan, coach, and player.
These may be two completely different teams than the ones that faced in January, but you have to be extremely naive to think emotions won’t be high in this one for several of these players.
Having said all that, let’s find out all of the vital information pertaining to this afternoon’s game between the Titans and the Bengals, which kicks off at noon CDT.
How to tune in
If you’re in the red in the map above, you’ll get Titans-Bengals on television.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday, Nov. 27th at noon CDT
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Watch: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone/SiriusXM 385 (away broadcast), 230 (home broadcast)
Betting odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 0.5-point home underdogs to the Bengals, with the over/under set at 43. This spread was a high as three points in favor of Cincinnati at one point this week.
The Titans sport the league’s best record against the spread at 8-2 but have only hit the over three times. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 7-3 against the spread and have hit the over four times.
Weather
Titans' game statuses
Out
K Randy Bullock
DL Denico Autry
Questionable
CB Kristian Fulton
C Ben Jones
DL Jeffery Simmons
RB Hassan Haskins
Bengals' game statuses
Out
RB Joe Mixon
Questionable
WR Ja’Marr Chase (not expected to play)
LB Joe Bachie
DB Daxton Hill
DT Josh Tupou