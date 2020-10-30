Titans vs. Bengals: Tennessee’s causes for concern in Week 8

The Tennessee Titans head to Paul Brown Stadium in Week 8 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon CT.

The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was a disappointing result, while the Browns are coming off their own tough loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

It has been tough sledding for the Bengals so far in 2020 after a 1-5-1 start, as they’ve looked competitive in a handful of games but have had trouble closing things out in those contests.

While the Titans are favored in this game and are off to a much better start to the season, the Bengals shouldn’t be taken lightly. Here are three causes for concern for Tennessee going into this matchup with Cincinnati.