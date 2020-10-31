Titans vs. Bengals: Key matchups to watch in Week 8

The Tennessee Titans head into Week 8, licking their wounds. Fresh off of their first loss of the season, the Titans will face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has forced close games of its opponents. The Bengals have been in the thick of most games this season but have been unable to close when it matters. Head coach, Zac Taylor, is 1-12-1 in those contests.

Last week — perhaps the greatest college football quarterback of all time —Joe Burrow, the rookie, positioned the Bengals with a lead with a little over one minute left versus the Browns, only to fall short once more. The former LSU Tiger turned Bengal had his best game yet, throwing for over 400 yards, three touchdowns, and rushing for another score.

The Titans clawed their way back into their Week 7 smackdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to lose a game they normally find a way to win. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a game-tying field goal attempt that would have sent the game into overtime.

Now is the time to refocus for the two-toned blue. They turn their attention towards another AFC North foe that they’d be wise not to underestimate. Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Sunday’s competition.