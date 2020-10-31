Titans vs. Bengals: Biggest storylines for Week 8 game

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Week 8 for a matchup at Paul Brown Stadium that has no shortage of interesting story lines to give the contest a little extra juice.

The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Bengals narrowly missed an upset victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans are currently favored in this matchup, which was to be expected after each team’s respective start to the season, but the Bengals are far more dangerous than their record would indicate.

Joe Burrow has Cincy looking like a competitive bunch, and there is no guaranteeing anything for the Titans with the way its defense has played through six games.

Before the Titans try to take care of business on Sunday, let’s take a look at the most interesting story lines to follow for this tilt with the Bengals.