Titans? Vols? Preds? Vandy? Regrets from my takes in 2023? Yeah, I've got a few | Estes

I was wrong a few times in 2023.

I’ll admit it.

It happens. And let’s be honest: This past year wasn't all that remarkable for any of our area’s most high-profile pro and college teams, was it? From the Tennessee Titans to the Tennessee Vols, from Nashville SC’s poor finish to the Nashville Predators' rebuild to the major sports teams at Vanderbilt.

Well, other than the Commodores’ baseball program. The Vandy Boys were pretty good. Until the NCAA Tournament started.

Anyway, back to my point.

I'm seizing this opportunity to own up to some misfires of this past year before starting a new one. You know, clean slate and all.

Perhaps I’ll make it a tradition.

The five 2023 takes I’d like back are ranked in order of severity (1 being the worst):

5. The Predators should stick with John Hynes as coach

Nashville Predators coach John Hynes, back center, watches his team in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanches on May 9, 2022, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

What I wrote: “A long-term decision on Hynes can wait until next season. Just my opinion, but I believe Hynes saved his job and earned more time by the stunning fashion in which his Predators finished this season, overcoming remarkable attrition and somehow giving a hopeful aftertaste to a lost cause.” (April 18)

What happened: Incoming general manager Barry Trotz ultimately fired Hynes and replaced him with Andrew Brunette. It looks to have been the correct move. Although it’s still early in Brunette's tenure, his Preds are exceeding expectations and playing a more entertaining brand of hockey — a combo that might allow Trotz to pull off the unique feat of launching a rebuild while still fielding a contender that fans want to watch.

Lesson learned: Trotz knows what he’s doing. Hynes is a better coach than a lot of Preds fans made him out to be, but there was a reason Trotz brought a wrecking ball into the GM role.

4. Defense would be good enough to carry Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) gets a drink as he warms up with Arden Key (49) before an NFL football training camp practice Monday, July 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

What I wrote: “Is a rebuilt offensive line that much of a concern? Or is this defense really that good? … For now, I’m leaning toward the latter. I've read what’s happening (at training camp) as more about energy and play speed than a gap in ability and talent. This Titans defense is simply getting after it.” (July 29)

What happened: The offensive line was that bad, which is why the Titans’ defense was feasting on it so much during training camp. Once the games started, that defense proved more average than good. And that hasn’t been enough to consistently carry a shaky Titans offense.

Lesson learned: You never know until the regular season. But, hey, that’s every training camp, right? Units and players throughout the NFL are going to get overhyped again next summer. Related: My expectations for Treylon Burks in 2023 barely missed this list.

3. Tennessee’s offense wouldn’t regress with Joe Milton

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

What I wrote: “Who else than Milton would be a better fit for (Josh) Heupel’s let-it-rip-and-go-get-it brand of deep-ball offense? Who out there is throwing it farther? That’s why – and it’s easy to forget this now – entering Heupel’s first season, Milton beat out … Hendon Hooker.” (April 15)

What happened: Tennessee’s passing offense went from fifth nationally in 2022 (mostly with Hooker) to 46th this past season (mostly with Milton). During a relatively disappointing 8-4 season, the Vols' offense wasn’t anywhere near as explosive as it had been in Heupel's first two seasons. Milton didn’t let it rip very often. Quite the opposite, he kept chronically dinking and dunking short passes and didn’t top 300 passing yards in a game until the regular-season finale vs. Vanderbilt.

Lesson learned: I don’t think I overestimated Milton as much as I underestimated Hooker. Heupel’s offense isn’t as plug-and-play as I believed it was after last season. Not just any QB can run it as well as Hooker did. Tennessee's O-line and receivers weren't as good in 2023, either.

2. The Titans botched Day 2 of the NFL draft

Tennessee Titans new general manager Ran Carthon poses with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and head coach Mike Vrabel during a press conference announcing Carthon's hiring at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

What I wrote: “The Tennessee Titans reached into their future Friday night and gave us a glimpse. I'm beginning to fear for that future.” (April 29)

What happened: In drafting quarterback Will Levis in the second round and running back Tyjae Spears in the third round, the Titans may have bolstered their future with two potential stars. Levis still has a long way to go in the NFL, but early returns have hinted that he could grow into one of the biggest steals of the entire draft.

In fairness, I didn’t hate trading up to take the polarizing Levis in the second round (I would’ve if the Titans had traded up in the first round to do it), and I did like Spears as a prospect despite his injury history. It just didn’t make sense to me at the time for the Titans to ignore other pressing needs to spend valuable trade capital on them.

Lessons learned: When a struggling college quarterback has an NFL arm and those closest to him keep gushing about his confidence, work ethic and leadership qualities, perhaps that should be weighed over an inability to beat Vanderbilt while hurt during his final season.

1. Vanderbilt football in 2023 — all of it

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (5) hands the ball off to Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

What I wrote: “(Clark) Lea has quietly raised the talent level more than most in this sport are realizing. Vanderbilt has some pieces. It has experience in some of the right places — offensive line, receiver, defense — along with a legit quarterback in AJ Swann, who was promising last year as a freshman. This team doesn’t look like an SEC doormat.” (July 18)

What happened: The Commodores were absolutely an SEC doormat, going 2-10. Their defense was a mess. Their offense had occasional moments, but it was mistake-prone and forgot how to run the ball, lacking physicality up front. They still couldn’t figure out the quarterback position. Swann got hurt, but basically he got benched, too, and has since transferred, along with Ken Seals and Walter Taylor. I didn’t expect 10 wins, but I did think a bowl game was possible. I was wrong about nearly every aspect of this team, and I started realizing it the night of the opening game.

Lesson learned: Pay more attention to red flags in the spring and preseason, like too many key players missing time with injuries and a defensive secondary looking lost in scrimmages.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: From Titans to Vols, here's a look at what I got wrong in 2023 | Estes