Titans’ updated WR depth chart after Tyler Boyd signing

The Tennessee Titans made another addition to the wide receiver room on Tuesday, officially agreeing to terms with veteran Tyler Boyd.

This news comes after the Titans met with fellow receiver Zay Jones on Monday. Boyd originally visited with the Titans last week, so it looks like the team wanted to meet with Jones before making a decision.

Boyd comes to Nashville after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Since 2017, Boyd has had at least 55 catches and 660 yards in each season. Boyd eclipsed the 1000-yard mark in both 2017 and 2018. The former Bengal is not a burner, but he’s a reliable route-runner with sure hands.

The Titans made their first notable addition to the WR room by signing Calvin Ridley shortly after the beginning of free agency. Boyd and Ridley join DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Treylon Burks, among others, in a revamped receiver room.

With these new additions, let’s take a look at the current Titans wide receiver depth chart.

Position Starter Backup Backup Backup WR1 DeAndre Hopkins Treylon Burks Colton Dowell Tre’Shaun Harrison WR2 Calvin Ridley Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Kearis Jackson Mason Kinsey WR3 Tyler Boyd Kyle Philips Jha’Quan Jackson

This group is much improved over the 2023 iteration. In fact, this could be the most talented wide receiver group the Titans have ever fielded.

Hopkins and Ridley are a perfect complement to one another. Hopkins is one of the best contested-catch receivers in the league and Ridley is a burner who can be a weapon on deep balls. Boyd adds another distinct element as a possession receiver who is a savvy route-runner.

Behind that top three, the Titans have to be hoping for former first-round pick Treylon Burks to finally play up to his draft pedigree. The addition of Boyd could be seen as insurance in case Burks continues to struggle. I believe Burks will get one season with the new staff before any decisions are made about his future.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was brought back this offseason and should make the team as a reliable depth option. The team also rosters several speedy receivers who will battle for the return job in Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson, and 2024 draft pick, Jha’Quan Jackson.

Ultimately, I believed the final depth chart will look something like this:

Position Starter Backup WR1 DeAndre Hopkins Treylon Burks WR2 Calvin Ridley Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR3 Tyler Boyd Jha’Quan Jackson

I have the rookie Jackson making the team for now, but a sixth-round pick is not guaranteed a spot. Kearis Jackson impressed before getting injured in 2023, so either he or Philips could realistically win the final roster spot over the Tulane product.

This is a much more competitive group than it was a year ago. It will be fascinating to watch these guys battle for spots this summer.

