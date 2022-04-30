Titans’ updated list of picks going into Day 3 of 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans have been wheeling in dealing over the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft, making three trades in total.
Tennessee’s first deal was a blockbuster, sending A.J. Brown and the No. 26 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for picks Nos. 18 and 101. They used the former selection on wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Then, the Titans flipped pick No. 101, along with their 26th pick to the New York Jets and got three picks in return — Nos. 35, 69, and 163.
With the 35th pick, the Titans surprisingly took cornerback Roger McCreary, and then used the 69th pick on offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Before Tennessee was on the clock at No. 90, which was one of their original picks, they moved that selection and the No. 169 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in order to move up to No. 86 to take quarterback Malik Willis.
After all of those moves, the Titans now have five picks going into Day 3. Here’s where they land.
Round 4, Pick 131
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Round 4, Pick 143 (comp pick)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Round 5, Pick 163 (acquired via trade with Jets)
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Round 6, Pick 204
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Round 6, Pick 219 (comp pick)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
