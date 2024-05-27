Titans’ updated cap space after Tyler Boyd, Nick Vannett deals revealed

The Tennessee Titans’ most recent free-agent signings were wide receiver Tyler Boyd and tight end Nick Vannett. Both of those contracts have been fully revealed, giving us an updated look at Tennessee’s cap space.

According to Over the Cap, Boyd’s one-year deal is worth $2.4 million, with half of that being guaranteed. It was originally reported as worth up to $4.2 million, so we can assume there’s about $1.8 million in incentives. This deal is an absolute steal.

Vannett’s deal is worth $1.21 million over one year and includes just $250,000 in guaranteed money. If cut, the Titans would save $985,000.

With those contracts on the books, the Titans now have $20.02 million in effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), per OTC.

Tennessee has ample room to make more moves, including a significant one at safety, where the team has a question mark at a starting spot. If I had to pick, the next signing will come there, and hopefully it’ll be Justin Simmons.

