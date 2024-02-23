Titans’ updated cap space after NFL finalizes salary cap

The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL got great news on Friday after the league announced the finalized salary cap number for 2024.

According to multiple reports, the league notified teams that the salary cap for this coming season is set at $255.4 million, an increase of $30 million from last season.

Original projections had the salary cap going up to $242 million, thus the Titans have $13 million more to work with than initially thought.

Per Over the Cap, Tennessee’s cap space now sits at a whopping $78.6 million, the fourth-highest total in the league. Only the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have more.

With so much cap space, there isn’t a single free agent the Titans can’t afford. The problem is the free-agency class isn’t great, especially at Tennessee’s biggest positions of need at wide receiver and left tackle.

Thankfully, the wide receiver and tackle groups are strong in the 2024 NFL draft, so Tennessee could beef up both positions via that avenue, also.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire