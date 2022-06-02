Titans’ updated cap space with Julio Jones off the books

The Tennessee Titans are getting some much-needed salary cap relief on Thursday after the release of wide receiver Julio Jones finally processed.

The announcement of Jones being cut was made all the way back in March, but thanks to the move getting a post-June 1 designation, the money saved from cutting the veteran wideout didn’t officially come off the books until now.

Parting ways with Jones incurs a $2.8 million dead-cap hit for 2022, but it also saves a whopping $9.5 million, according to Over the Cap.

With that money added, the Titans have a healthy $13.5 million to work with, per OTC. Tennessee now ranks 13th in the NFL in terms of cap space.

So, what will the Titans do with their newfound money?

Well, for starters, there are two more draft picks that need to be signed in quarterback Malik Willis and cornerback Roger McCreary.

In addition to that, the Titans need veteran help at the wide receiver position, and it wouldn’t hurt to add more veteran competition for the two starting spots up for grabs along the offensive line at right tackle and left guard.

Whatever the case may be, the Titans now have some flexibility if they aren’t content with what they currently have on their roster, and we expect they’ll at least make a move at wide receiver.