Titans’ updated cap space ahead of the 2022 season

We are about one week away from the start of the regular season and the Tennessee Titans might be on the lookout for edge rusher help after the season-ending injury to outside linebacker Harold Landry.

According to Over the Cap, the Titans don’t have much to work with, as the team is sitting with just $5.2 million in cap space. The good news is anyone they might sign in free agency will likely come cheap at this late stage.

Tennessee recently managed to free up some money it otherwise wouldn’t have had by releasing long-time punter Brett Kern and reworking Derrick Henry’s contract, which freed up $2.2 million and $5.2 million, respectively.

As far as options to replace Landry are concerned, there are three intriguing players on the free-agent market we’d like to see Tennessee target. We went over them right here.

On top of possibly targeting edge rushers, the Titans also need some help in their wide receivers room, which was further thinned out after Racey McMath was placed on IR recently.

However, if the Titans want to bring in the help they need, they might have to get creative thanks to the little wiggle room they have ahead of the 2022 campaign.

