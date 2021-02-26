Titans’ updated cap situation after releasing Adam Humphries

After the Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Adam Humphries on Thursday, the team will save $4.46 million in 2021.

That’s good news for the Titans, who were projected to be $2.7 million over the salary cap but are now $1.89 million under if it lands at $180.5 million, according to Over the Cap.

This is the start of what figures to be a busy offseason that sees multiple cuts and quite possibly one or more restructures. The Titans have some big needs to fill and the money saved from cutting Humphries is just a drop in the bucket for what general manager Jon Robinson needs.

The 27-year-old carries a dead cap hit of $2.5 million in 2022, but Tennessee would have been on the hook for $11.25 million had they kept him.

With Humphries’ $5 million in dead money, the Titans are currently set to pay $5.7 million in 2021 to players no longer on the team. That list, which will almost certainly grow, includes Beau Brinkley D’Andre Walker, also.

Humphries wasn’t the only player who Tennessee parted ways with on Thursday, as cornerbacks Chris Milton and Breon Borders were also released. However, both players already had expiring contracts.

Wide receiver becomes a bigger need for the Titans with Humphries gone.

Granted, the team needed to add depth even if he returned, but now they must find a new slot receiver on top of that — and that’s without mentioning Corey Davis, who is set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year. If Davis goes, the Titans will have to add a new No. 2 as well.

