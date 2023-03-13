Titans’ updated 2024 comp pick situation after signing Dillard, losing Long

Earlier in the day when the Tennessee Titans lost right guard Nate Davis in free agency to the Chicago Bears, the Titans were in line for a fifth-round compensatory pick, but as is the case with most things, it was a fluid situation.

Well, since that signing, things have indeed changed. Now, with the Titans signing offensive tackle Andre Dillard and losing David Long to the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee is in line for a sixth-round compensatory pick.

This comes from Over the Cap’s Nick Korte, who notes that the Dillard deal cancels out the comp pick from the Davis deal, but Long agreeing with Miami puts Tennessee back on the board for a sixth-rounder instead.

I did not expect Andre Dillard to get $9.67M APY at all. But that would add a 5th round 2024 compensatory pick to the Eagles, and directly cancel out the Titans' 5th for the departure of Nate Davis. https://t.co/rMSgaQ0H1S — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023

This gets the Titans back on the 2024 compensatory picks board with a 6th rounder for David Long departing to Miami. https://t.co/1wb6P9IxxI — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023

The reason this remains a fluid situation for now is because the final tally of comp picks is based on how many eligible players a team signs and loses in free agency.

For more information on how comp picks are figured out, check out Over the Cap.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire