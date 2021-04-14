Titans unlikely to get comp pick after Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney

Former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is one-and-done in Nashville, as he has signed on to play with the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

According to multiple reports, Clowney’s deal is for one year and is worth up to $10 million, which is more than we expected him to get after a lost 2020 season.

The Titans signed Clowney to a one-year deal worth nearly $13 million last offseason, but the move didn’t pan out after the former No. 1 overall pick didn’t record a single sack and played in just eight games.

As far as the Titans getting a compensatory pick in 2022 for Clowney leaving to Cleveland is concerned, it appears that won’t happen, per Over the Cap’s Nick Korte.

$10M APY would be a borderline 4th/5th rounder in the 2022 compensatory formula. Probably on the 5th round side if any of that includes NLTBE incentives. Jadeveon Clowney's departure would likely be offset by the signing of Denico Autry for the Titans.https://t.co/aSabYA8uQG — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 14, 2021

Clowney is the second notable Titans free agent to sign with the Browns in the past two seasons after right tackle Jack Conklin inked a deal with them last year.

Tennessee did receive a comp pick for that signing, though, which comes in the form of a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft.

