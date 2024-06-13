Titans UDFA Gabe Jeudy-Lally makes his mark ahead of training camp

In what is a crowded cornerbacks room following the Tennessee Titans adding Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed this offseason, undrafted free-agent cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally has managed to stand out.

Jeudy-Lally has seen plenty of work with the starters not taking part in practice on a regular basis, and he’s made the most of his opportunities, with the rookie routinely making standout plays in practice.

“Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who played at both Vanderbilt and Tennessee, continues to get himself noticed,” Jim Wyatt wrote after minicamp practice last week. “He was sticky in coverage again on Wednesday.”

And blurbs like that from Wyatt about the Tennessee product have been the norm throughout the offseason program, but he isn’t the only one who has noticed Jeudy-Lally’s play.

One of the big winners of #Titans minicamp has to be undrafted #Vols CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally. With L’Jarius Sneed being “managed” the rookie looks to be taking advantage of open opportunities @GabeJeudy pic.twitter.com/812NVl6Fj1 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 6, 2024

“He’s really smart, really keen to the game,” Awuzie said of the rookie. “He’s a student of the game, he’s always asking questions. I see him after practice everyday trying to get better. Seeing that as a rookie, he’s doing everything correctly. He’s giving himself the best opportunity to be great this year and to really have an impact on this team… He’s definitely taken advantage of his opportunities.”

After the team’s final practice of OTAs on Tuesday, Jeudy-Lally touched on his offseason thus far.

“It’s definitely been a ride,” he said, per Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. “Being a little kid you just wish to be in this situation, so I’m just thankful for the opportunity and trying to make the most of every single chance that I get out here. We’re not going to be perfect every day, but if we just take the right steps, we have the best opportunity to be the best team and the best player we want to be.”

With the talent the Titans have at wide receiver, Jeudy-Lally has no doubt been challenged, and that’s something he believes only makes him better.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to see what NFL speed is like,” he said. “We have future Hall of Famers on our team, so it’s been really good for me to build my confidence slowly…. (The receivers) help me off the field, as well, so I can make the most plays on the field, so I’ve been excited about it.”

When asked if he feels like he’s ready for training camp, Jeudy-Lally didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity to get to camp and then we put the pads on and I’ll just prove that I’m supposed to be here.”

While the Titans are loaded atop the depth chart with Sneed, Awuzie and Roger McCreary, things are wide open behind those two.

Jeudy-Lally’s stiffest competition figures to come from Caleb Farley, Eric Garror and Tre Avery, but it’s certainly not crazy to think he could beat out any of those three to make the initial 53-man roster, assuming the Titans carry six into the 2024 season.

