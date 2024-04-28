Titans’ Tyjae Spears hyped to reunite with Jha’Quan Jackson

Before he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, running back Tyjae Spears played his college ball at Tulane, where he was teammates with Titans 2024 sixth-round pick and wide receiver, Jha’Quan Jackson.

The two became close and were even roommates during their college days, and Spears was actually watching the draft with Jackson, waiting for his name to be called.

When that time finally came and it was the Titans who made the call to the Tulane product, Spears was thrilled.

“What do I think about it? It’s a dream come true, man,” Spears said. “To get reunited again, to hold each other accountable, that is the thing I am most excited for.”

Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears in town to support former Tulane teammate Jha’Quan Jackson pic.twitter.com/Z7zhjwuKVY — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 27, 2024

Jackson was equally ecstatic to be reuniting with Spears.

“I am excited,” Jackson said. “I left it up to the man above, God. I believe in faith, family and football. I am grateful and honored to wear a Titan uniform, back with my dawg. It is family reunited again.”

On top of his experience as a receiver, Jackson was also a returner for the Green Wave, which is an important quality to have in his back pocket as he tries to make the roster and carve out a role for himself.

“I am willing to do anything,” Jackson said. “Offense, whatever.”

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire