Titans get two suspect pass interference calls on first drive, still can’t score a touchdown

Coming into Sunday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, referee Bill Vinovich and his crew were in a three-way tie for the most defensive pass interference penalties called this season with eight. And it didn’t take long for Vinovich to separate himself from his peers. On the Titans’ first drive, the Ravens were flagged twice on some iffy interference calls, and Tennessee’s offense gained 29 extra yards on those two calls.

The penalty called on safety Marcus Williams with 7:16 left in the first quarter was especially “interesting,” and this did not escape the notice of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL Network rules analyst Gene Steratore.

dis some bullcrap pic.twitter.com/FAPJFLl5ft — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 15, 2023

Even with all that help, the Titans fell short on that opening drive, having to settle for a field goal.

