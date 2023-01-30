Titans Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown, Brett Kern getting to Super Bowl

Two very notable former Tennessee Titans will be playing in this year’s Super Bowl, as punter Brett Kern and wide receiver A.J. Brown will make their first appearance each in the Big Game as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles disposed of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in a 31-7 beatdown. Philly will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the night game, 23-20.

Seeing Kern reach a Super Bowl is a much easier pill to swallow after the beloved long-time former Titans punter was cut prior to the 2022 campaign in favor of Ryan Stonehouse, who went on to have a historic rookie season.

The same cannot be said for Brown, who became a villain with Titans fans in the aftermath of a terrible trade that will no doubt haunt the team and its fans for years to come.

Here’s a look at the full reaction.

At least if the Eagles win I can be happy for Brett Kern. — Dom (@JustDxm) January 29, 2023

AJ Brown and Brett Kern are going to the Super Bowl!…this post would’ve been way cooler last year #Titans — Mike Honcho (@J0N4ISH) January 30, 2023

The only eagle player that deserve a Super Bowl ring more than anyone on that team is Brett Kern! #FlyEaglesFly — – (@SUPERWilber_) January 30, 2023

😂 I’m just kidding….well, I’m not, but it’s ok. The only reason I would be ok with the Eagles is for Brett Kern (our former punter). He deserves a ring. — Hayley (@haybay42) January 29, 2023

Brett Kern is going to the Super Bowl also. He was the titan way longer than aj — I Dara You (@DaraHill3) January 30, 2023

Welp, AJ Brown, Brett Kern , and the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl — J. Guzman (@TheJoezilla) January 29, 2023

Super happy for Brett Kern — ksc55! (@ksc47) January 29, 2023

Happy for Brett Kern. This picture was when he was at the Super Bowl supporting Ryan Succop. He was nice enough to come meet me and my wife. I met his son. Such a cool little dude. I hope he gets his ring. Go get ‘em @brettkern6 and @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/Ow43X8FwtT — Brandon Galloway (@bg901) January 30, 2023

So happy for Brett Kern. Great guy who gets to add a SB appearance (and maybe a ring!) to his career résumé. So deserved. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) January 29, 2023

And the Eagles soar into the Super Bowl, super excited for former #Titans punter Brett Kern 👏 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) January 29, 2023

No………I’m not happy for Brett Kern getting to a Super Bowl Sorry — Sal From Jerrrssseeeyyy (@salmanfredi) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire