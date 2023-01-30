Titans Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown, Brett Kern getting to Super Bowl

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

Two very notable former Tennessee Titans will be playing in this year’s Super Bowl, as punter Brett Kern and wide receiver A.J. Brown will make their first appearance each in the Big Game as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles disposed of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in a 31-7 beatdown. Philly will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the night game, 23-20.

Seeing Kern reach a Super Bowl is a much easier pill to swallow after the beloved long-time former Titans punter was cut prior to the 2022 campaign in favor of Ryan Stonehouse, who went on to have a historic rookie season.

The same cannot be said for Brown, who became a villain with Titans fans in the aftermath of a terrible trade that will no doubt haunt the team and its fans for years to come.

Here’s a look at the full reaction.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories