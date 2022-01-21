Titans tweak ticket transfer rules, in hopes of keeping Bengals fans out

The Titans hope to enhance their home-field advantage on Saturday by removing the “Welcome” mat from the entrance to Nissan Stadium.

Via NewsChannel5.com, the Titans have adjusted the transfer window for tickets to home playoff games, in an effort to prevent fans of the opposing team from buying them. Specifically, the Titans are preventing transfers until 24 hours before kickoff.

Thus, no sales can be made until 24 hours before kickoff. For this weekend’s game against the Bengals, that 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

“By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance,” Brooke Ellenberger, Titans V.P. of ticketing, told NewsChannel5.com.

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium.”

This could backfire. Cincinnati isn’t very far from Nashville. Some Bengals fans who had been on the fence about making the trip may become more determined to show up, like when Frank and Estelle Costanza believed they were being frozen out of Del Boca Vista.

Secondary, non-official sites can still be used to buy and sell tickets, regardless of any deadlines the Titans apply on their official online marketplace. Eventually, don’t be surprised if the NFL incorporates blockchain technology to give the league and the team exclusive control over all ticket transactions, not only giving them a cut every time a transfer is made but also allowing various conditions (like a no-transfer rule) to be fully enforced.

