Titans’ Treylon Burks talks scoring first TD, value of preseason

After a quiet first two games of the preseason, Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks not only had his best game on Saturday night, he also found pay dirt.

Burks had three catches for 33 yards in the contest, both preseason-highs, but none were more important than his first career touchdown reception in the second quarter.

With the Titans trailing 7-6, rookie quarterback Malik Willis hit Burks over the middle, and the Arkansas product did the rest, scampering for a 14-yard score.

“I was excited,” Burks said. “It’s different. When we got here and we put that Titan uniform on it’s just a different vibe. And just to get the first one, it just — words can’t explain it. We’ll just come back Monday and just build on it.”

The performance was much needed for Burks after he had just one catch and one carry for four yards each in the first two games. Overall, Burks found the experience of playing in preseason games “real valuable.”

“I would just say the preseason is real valuable for rookies just to get a taste of it, and then actually just go out there come regular season and just go play ball,” Burks explained.

Part of the reason the play was even able to happen was because of Willis and his side-arm throw, which helped avoid the pass being batted down.

“I just remember what my route [was] when [Willis] made an incredible throw and just when he made a play,” Burks said of Willis’ throw.

Story continues

Malik Willis sidearm TD to Treylon Burks ⚔️pic.twitter.com/q0w8xyjnIX — PFF (@PFF) August 28, 2022

Before scoring the touchdown, Burks left the game with a wrist injury, but it appears the issue is nothing serious judging from his ability to re-enter the game.

When asked about it after, Burks gave the kind of answer that would make head coach Mike Vrabel proud: none.

It has no doubt been a tumultuous offseason for Burks, who started his career with concerns over conditioning issues. However, he has righted the ship in training camp and looks ready for the 2022 campaign.

“Man, he worked his butt off,” Willis said of Burks. “No matter what people say he comes every day to work. He just continues to try to progress just like I am. He’s continuing to go at it. He messes up, its whatever. Just go, learn from it, and keep going and he’s just going to make plays whenever you give him the ball. I’m excited for him.”

Related

Titans' Derrick Henry isn't highest-ranked RB on NFL Top 100 Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere reacts to winning RT job Titans' Brett Kern praises Ryan Stonehouse, talks possibility of getting cut

List

Titans' snap counts from preseason Week 3 win over Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire