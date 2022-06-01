Titans’ Treylon Burks talks issues staying on practice field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Treylon Burks
    Treylon Burks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Vrabel
    Mike Vrabel
    Football head coach

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks hasn’t seen an ideal start to his NFL career.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has routinely been limited at practice because of apparent conditioning issues, and he was once again in and out of drills during the Titans’ second open session of OTAs on Wednesday.

After practice, Burks was asked about his early struggles with staying on the practice field.

“Everything isn’t perfect and I’m just going to keep attacking it like I know how,” Burks said, per Paul Kuharsky.

When asked if he’s currently in a ramp-up process, Burks said that is not the case.

“No sir, I’m just taking it one day at a time like coach Vrabel tells me,” Burks said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Everything else will take care of itself.”

“I’ll just say every player, they come into situations differently and I’m just going to attack it every day like I have been and just keep going with the flow,” Burks added.

Head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Burks did “good work” on Wednesday but wouldn’t say if he did more or less than the last open session of OTAs.

On top of issues staying on the practice field, a recent report from MMQB’s Albert Breer stated that Burks had “weight issues” and labored through some workouts during the pre-draft process.

There is certainly reason to be a bit concerned about Burks, but it’s far too early to be hitting the panic button just yet.

Related

Kyle Philips predicted to be Titans' 'surprise rookie gem'

Report: Titans sign WR Juwan Green after workout

Where Titans' Derrick Henry ranks in rushing yards since 2017

List

9 Tennessee Titans players with the most to prove in 2022

Recommended Stories