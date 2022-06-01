Titans’ Treylon Burks talks issues staying on practice field

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks hasn’t seen an ideal start to his NFL career.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has routinely been limited at practice because of apparent conditioning issues, and he was once again in and out of drills during the Titans’ second open session of OTAs on Wednesday.

After practice, Burks was asked about his early struggles with staying on the practice field.

“Everything isn’t perfect and I’m just going to keep attacking it like I know how,” Burks said, per Paul Kuharsky.

When asked if he’s currently in a ramp-up process, Burks said that is not the case.

“No sir, I’m just taking it one day at a time like coach Vrabel tells me,” Burks said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Everything else will take care of itself.”

“I’ll just say every player, they come into situations differently and I’m just going to attack it every day like I have been and just keep going with the flow,” Burks added.

Head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Burks did “good work” on Wednesday but wouldn’t say if he did more or less than the last open session of OTAs.

#Titans' Vrabel: Says Burks had "good work" today. Wouldn't characterize it as more or less than the last OTA open to media. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 1, 2022

On top of issues staying on the practice field, a recent report from MMQB’s Albert Breer stated that Burks had “weight issues” and labored through some workouts during the pre-draft process.

There is certainly reason to be a bit concerned about Burks, but it’s far too early to be hitting the panic button just yet.

