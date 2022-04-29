What Titans’ Treylon Burks said in first presser since draft

For the first time since being taken at No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, new Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks met with the media via press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Friday.

Burks was flanked by general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel and touched on a number of topics, including how he’s a culture fit with Tennessee, his experience with boar hunting, and much more.

Robinson and Vrabel also touched on some topics that were brought up in the presser. Here’s a look at what all three had to say.

Burks on what people find interesting about him

Not a typical answer when Treylon Burks was asked what people find interesting about him:

"That I’m country, and how much I like to hunt and fish.” … enjoys hunting deer, hogs and ducks … hunts wild hogs with his dogs and a knife … also enjoys hunting with a bow and arrow — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 29, 2022

Burks on if he's spoke with Ryan Tannehill

Burks says he hasn't spoken with Ryan Tannehill yet — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 29, 2022

Burks on why he's a good fit with the Titans

Treylon Burks explains why he’s a fit with the #Titans’ culture. pic.twitter.com/IybdxQiiZG — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) April 29, 2022

Burks and Vrabel on boar hunting

#Titans' Burks: Says his last boar hunt was in November … Vrabel says he'd be up for going on a boar hunt himself. Asks if there is a boar season, or just whenever … — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 29, 2022

.@TreylonBurks talks about his most dangerous encounter boar hunting. 🐗 @Titans GM Jon Robinson has a safer idea … pic.twitter.com/YgliKRgGZ0 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 29, 2022

Robinson on Burks' boar hunting

#Titans' Robinson says he might supply Burks with some coupons to get meat at the grocery store instead of hunting boars with a knife and dogs. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 29, 2022

Burks on his manufactured touches at Arkansas

Here's Treylon Burks on the manufactured touched he got at Arkansas and some of his route adjustments he was required to make. #Titans pic.twitter.com/cih8vK2iCZ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 29, 2022

Vrabel and Burks' pre-draft meetings with Titans

Mike Vrabel said their first meeting w/Treylon Burks at the Combine didn't go well but they wanted to get a 2nd meeting. Burks was grateful for that 2nd opportunity and the #Titans liked how he recognized that it didn't go well but wanted another shot . — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 29, 2022

#Titans Mike Vrabel said Treylon Burks made the most of his Top 30 visit with the team, the first visit at the combine wasn’t the best: pic.twitter.com/0risc73FrD — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) April 29, 2022

Burks on his combine performance

Treylon Burks on playing faster than his 4.55 timed speed. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4lmt9Zx3fq — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 29, 2022

Burks on speaking with Robert Woods

#Titans' Treylon Burks: Has spoken with Robert Woods since the selection. Woods welcomed him, said he's looking forward to working with him. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 29, 2022

