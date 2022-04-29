What Titans’ Treylon Burks said in first presser since draft

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
For the first time since being taken at No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, new Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks met with the media via press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Friday.

Burks was flanked by general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel and touched on a number of topics, including how he’s a culture fit with Tennessee, his experience with boar hunting, and much more.

Robinson and Vrabel also touched on some topics that were brought up in the presser. Here’s a look at what all three had to say.

Burks on what people find interesting about him

Burks on if he's spoke with Ryan Tannehill

Burks on why he's a good fit with the Titans

Burks and Vrabel on boar hunting

Robinson on Burks' boar hunting

Burks on his manufactured touches at Arkansas

Vrabel and Burks' pre-draft meetings with Titans

Burks on his combine performance

Burks on speaking with Robert Woods

