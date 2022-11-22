Titans’ Treylon Burks nominated for Rookie of the Week award

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for Week 11.

The Arkansas product put together his best performance of the year, hauling in seven receptions for 111 yards in the team’s 27-17 win in Green Bay on “Thursday Night Football”.

Burks reeled in a 43-yard catch on a third-and-seven in the first quarter. And with the Titans set to run the clock out, offensive coordinator Todd Downing opted to surprise the Packers with a passing play, a 51-yard strike to Burks down the left sideline late in the fourth.

The Titans’ first-round pick has 10 catches on 14 targets for 135 yards over his last two weeks after missing the previous four games with a foot injury.

If he can stay healthy, Burks will be a valuable asset for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which will take a lot of the focus and pressure off Derrick Henry.

Burks is up against five other worthy candidates, but he could have the best chance of winning the award.

Marcus Jones, NE – Game-winning 84-yard punt return Isiah Pacheco, KC – 15 carries for 107 yards Jaquan Brisker, CHI – 11 tackles, TFL, FF Treylon Burks, TEN – 7 receptions for 111 yards Aidan Hutchinson, DET – 3 tackles, INT, FR Chris Olave, NO – 5 receptions for 102 yards, TD

You can vote for the Titans wideout here.

