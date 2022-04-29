Titans’ Treylon Burks makes franchise history, but get ready to feel old

The Tennessee Titans’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft was Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks — and with that selection, Burks and the Titans made franchise history.

According to Titans media relations director Dwight Spradlin (via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online), Burks is the first Tennessee draft pick to be born after the “Music City Miracle.”

The Arkansas product, 22, was born on March 23, 2000, over two months after one of the greatest plays in NFL history that took place in the AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills on January 8, 2000.

Feel old yet?

For a young man, Burks will have a lot on his shoulders going into 2022, as the Titans will need him to step up in a big way after trading their No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of picks.

.@TreylonBurks was born on March 23, 2000. A fun fact, courtesy of @DwightSpradlin of the @Titans: Burks is the first ever Titans draft pick born after the Music City Miracle. pic.twitter.com/7bdzlowm6f — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 29, 2022

Based on pre-draft scouting reports, there are plenty of reasons for optimism that Burks can at least approach what Tennessee needs from him in Year 1.

