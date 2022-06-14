Titans’ Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons not practicing at minicamp

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
Two key Tennessee Titans players did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks was not spotted at practice. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was seen, but only rode the stationary bike.

At this time, it isn’t clear what kept Burks and Simmons out. Along with  those two, tight end Tommy Hudson, kicker Caleb Shudak and cornerback Greg Mabin were also not participating.

This is the second straight open practice that Burks has missed. The rookie had issues staying on the practice field during rookie minicamp and OTAs because of asthma, wide receivers coach Rob Moore revealed last week.

At this point, one has to start wondering if Burks’ absences are injury-related rather than just asthma-related, but we aren’t holding our breath for much of an update from head coach Mike Vrabel and Co.

This is Simmons’ first appearance of the offseason, so it’s possible the Titans are just ramping him up a bit before allowing him to see the field. Of course, we’re hoping Simmons’ lack of participation isn’t contract-related, but that can’t be ruled out until we get confirmation.

Hudson and Shudak both suffered leg injuries during OTAs, but the severity of each is not yet known. Earlier in the day, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Shudak wouldn’t practice and didn’t have a timetable for his return.

