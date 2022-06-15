Titans’ Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons not practicing again Wednesday

For the second straight day of mandatory minicamp, Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks wasn’t practicing. There is still no update on what is causing Burks to sit.

The rookie has been dealing with asthma issues this offseason but head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t say if that was the problem on Tuesday, when Burks’ only work consisted of riding the stationary bike.

Along with Burks, other Titans not practicing on Wednesday included safety Kevin Byard, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Cody Hollister, linebacker Monty Rice and tight ends Briley Moore and Tommy Hudson.

Simmons, who missed practice on Tuesday because he was “unavailable,” per Vrabel, did some work on the side with a trainer. Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer was in the same boat.

Earlier in the day, defensive line coach Terrell Williams noted that Simmons is “fine” physically but wouldn’t say specifically why he’s sitting out.

There has been some speculation that Simmons could be sitting because he’s seeking a new contract ahead of the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. Until the Titans confirm what is going on, that speculation will rage on.

As for Burks, the biggest concern for him right now is missing reps. If this keeps up, the Arkansas product might not have a big role out of the gate when the 2022 campaign begins.

