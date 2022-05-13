Titans’ Treylon Burks had rough first day of rookie minicamp

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks had a rough first day of rookie minicamp, which began on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple beat writers on the ground, Burks looked gassed and had to leave the field early. He would later return during team period, but once again exited shortly thereafter. He was also spotted using an inhaler.

Obviously this is not how you want things to go for a rookie (and especially a first-round pick who has the kind of pressure on him that Burks has) in his practice debut, but let’s not get crazy here.

Everyone just take a deep breath and settle down; we’re going to be OK.

Here’s a look at Burks in action before his day ended.

We’ll have a full recap with news, notes and video of all the Titans’ draft picks taking part in Day 1 of rookie minicamp shortly.

Spoiler: it wasn’t all bad.

