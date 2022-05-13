Titans’ Treylon Burks had rough first day of rookie minicamp

Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks had a rough first day of rookie minicamp, which began on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple beat writers on the ground, Burks looked gassed and had to leave the field early. He would later return during team period, but once again exited shortly thereafter. He was also spotted using an inhaler.

Obviously this is not how you want things to go for a rookie (and especially a first-round pick who has the kind of pressure on him that Burks has) in his practice debut, but let’s not get crazy here.

Everyone just take a deep breath and settle down; we’re going to be OK.

Treylon Burks: limited on 1st day of Titans rookie camp. 1st rounder laboring quite a bit early in individuals, later pulled. Had ice placed on his neck off to the side. Returned for few snaps in team period, then was taken inside building. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 13, 2022

Interesting day for Titans 1st-rd pick Treylon Burks, who had to leave field during first individual drills, looked gassed. Had been using an inhaler. Returned from locker room for some snaps, but later went back inside. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 13, 2022

Here’s a look at Burks in action before his day ended.

One of the few Treylon Burks reps from today in individuals. #Titans pic.twitter.com/IisCegs9SZ — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 13, 2022

A look at Treylon Burks during inside period for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/YZKZdhUAaf — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

One of Treylon Burks’ final reps during individual drills before he went inside, looking like he was having some trouble breathing. pic.twitter.com/JcN1ojTZp6 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 13, 2022

We’ll have a full recap with news, notes and video of all the Titans’ draft picks taking part in Day 1 of rookie minicamp shortly.

Spoiler: it wasn’t all bad.

