Titans’ Treylon Burks carted off from practice with apparent leg injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has suffered an apparent leg injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, forcing his early exit from the session.

According to multiple reports, Burks suffered the injury after coming down with a deep ball during the session. Burks was able to limp off the field under his own power but was later carted off.

The exact area of the injury and severity remains unclear. It appeared that trainers were holding his left knee, but Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky noted that Burks was holding his “upper calf under knee”.

We’ll update this article with any new information.

No weight on his left leg as he hopped into the car. Ryan Tannehill offered some help. DeAndre Hopkins also offered some encouragement. He was holding upper calf under knee. #Titans https://t.co/ckuHQj10G5 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 16, 2023

A lot of #Titans came over to see Treylon Burks as he was on the ground. He had his hands on his head as Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins came over to see him, before being carted off — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 16, 2023

Treylon Burks just made a deep catch from Ryan Tannehill for a TD. Tumbled go the ground and got up limping. He walked off with help from the trainers who were holding his left knee. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 16, 2023

#Titans WR Treylon Burks is now leaving on a cart. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 16, 2023

