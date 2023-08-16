Titans’ Treylon Burks carted off from practice with apparent leg injury

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
1

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has suffered an apparent leg injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, forcing his early exit from the session.

According to multiple reports, Burks suffered the injury after coming down with a deep ball during the session. Burks was able to limp off the field under his own power but was later carted off.

The exact area of the injury and severity remains unclear. It appeared that trainers were holding his left knee, but Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky noted that Burks was holding his “upper calf under knee”.

We’ll update this article with any new information.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire