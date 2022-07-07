Titans training camp preview: A wide open situation at WR

The Tennessee Titans’ wide receivers room is one of the most fascinating position groups on the team in 2022, and it’s a group that will surely dominate headlines throughout training camp.

The Titans are replacing their two most notable wide receivers from a year ago after releasing Julio Jones and trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

This has left the majority of Titans fans with an unpleasant feeling of uncertainty when it comes to the receiver position.

Despite popular belief, there is a realistic chance that the 2022 group could be more productive as a whole considering the 2021 group spent more time together in the trainer’s room than they did on the field.

Unfortunately, there’s also a realistic chance that Tennessee is left with a wide receivers room that is clearly inferior to years past now that they no longer have a true alpha presence who can dictate defensive coverages.

Maybe one of the Titans’ receivers on their roster steps up and becomes that for the team at some point this season, but that’s no longer something that Tennessee can fully expect to have as they head into training camp.

In the meantime, let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the Titans’ wide receiver options ahead of training camp.

Roster locks

Roster Locks: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips

The first three listed are obvious locks who will likely be the Titans’ top-three wide receivers in some capacity. Meanwhile, Philips was a recent fifth-round selection who is getting the benefit of the doubt that he will find a way to contribute to the team, either as a slot receiver or in the return game.

Of all the P5 WRs in 2021, Kyle Philips produced the 5th highest QB rating when targeted in the slot (120.5). The only WRs with a higher rating were:

-Jordan Addison, 139.2 (Pitt)

-Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 137.2 (OSU)

-Austin Williams, 128.6 (MSU)

-John Metchie, 123.5 (Bama)#Titans pic.twitter.com/FjcwLYlTwI — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 20, 2022

Woods is another exciting addition who figures to be one of Tennessee’s feature pieces this year. The USC product has the potential to be a Swiss Army knife for this offense, with his ability to contribute as a runner and receiver.

Since 2018, Robert Woods has carried the ball:

🌴 56 times to the outside (7.1 YPC)

🌴 11 times Off-Tackle (5.8 YPC)

🌴 Once inside (14 YPC) When motioning Woods, he ranks:

🌴 1st in Total yards (1,117)

🌴 3rd in carries (50)

🌴 6th in TDs (7)

🌴 7th in receptions (66)#Titans pic.twitter.com/uCPrf9stk0 — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 10, 2022

Woods is one of the better run-blocking wide receivers in the league, also. He received Pro Football Focus’ highest run-blocking grade (84.9) by a wide receiver in 2021.

Robert Woods received PFF’s highest run-blocking grade (84.9) for a WR in 2021 (9 games). Also, according to Next Gen Stats, Woods accounted for 288 ‘Run-Block Wins’ over the last five seasons, second-most among all WRs. Now he gets to help block for Derrick Henry #Titans pic.twitter.com/iIrcxq1php — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 23, 2022

Before his 2021 torn ACL injury, Woods had only missed one game in the previous three seasons. Over those three years, he averaged 1,238 total yards (rushing and receiving), while also adding 18 total touchdowns.

Burks hasn’t had the most ideal start to his young Titans career, but if he ends up being an impact rookie in 2022, no one will care about his offseason practice issues.

Below are a few reasons why it’s absurd to prematurely panic over a talent like Treylon Burks before he’s even gotten to his first-ever training camp. Unless Burks recently unexpectedly developed asthma, it doesn’t seem like it’s limited his production in the fall.#Titans pic.twitter.com/oGpQleXqlD — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 18, 2022

On the bubble

On the bubble: Racey McMath, Dez Fitzpatrick, Josh Malone, Mason Kinsey

This next group is a little harder to predict. If I had to guess, I would say one, maybe two receivers in this group end up making the team. Out of the four listed above, McMath is the most likely to be on the opening day roster.

McMath offers special teams versatility, he is a willing blocker, and he possesses natural physical traits that you can mold over time.

Fitzpatrick is the one who will be the most interesting to watch. The team invested a fourth-round selection in the Louisville product, yet he failed to make last year’s initial 53-man roster.

On the bright side, the Titans have seen an improvement from Fitzpatrick since he was cut last year, according to general manager Jon Robinson.

“I am proud of all of [the 2021 draft class], but I think Dez really grew as a player,” Robinson said back in February. “I think he has developed his skillset, and he understands what the pro game takes now – he did not understand that in August. But he has grown, and I am just really proud of the steps he has taken.”

Nonetheless, it’s fair to remain skeptical of any Fitzpatrick hype, at least until the pads come on.

Malone is someone who has slowly garnered enough attention over the last few months that he has risen from the long shots section to a borderline candidate to make the cut.

On the money to Josh Malone 💰 pic.twitter.com/ULvTAk8ysk — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 2, 2022

However, similarly to Fitzpatrick, it’s more of a wait-and-see approach before we start to put too much stock into his impressive non-padded practice performances.

Lastly, you could make the argument that Kinsey deserves to be on the long shots section, but it is worth noting that he was pretty impressive this time last year. Therefore, I’m going to assume he’s once again going to give himself a puncher’s chance to make the team.

The long shots

Long shots: Reggie Roberson, Cody Hollister, Juwan Green, Brandon Lewis

The majority of this crop of receivers will be competing for a practice squad opportunity in all likelihood. At most, you would imagine that maybe one of these wide receivers ends up squeaking through to the opening-day roster.

This group has several compelling options, including the Air Force product Brandon Lewis, who averaged a whopping 29.5 yards per catch and accounted for 619 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions in 2021.

Green is another long shot who has spent the majority of his short career as a perennial practice squad player. He recently shined at a workout and earned himself a spot on the Titans’ 90-man offseason roster.

Hollister has experience with this team and is another big body who can contribute to special teams as well.

Roberson is the one from this group who catches my attention the most.

Reggie Roberson with one of the nastiest moves of the century pic.twitter.com/85hQwfuFEh — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2020

If he can stay healthy, the former Mustang offers the type of blazing speed that can take the top off a defense at any moment, something the Titans’ offense has been yearning for.

The SMU product also adds value in the return game to go with his intriguing skill set as a wide receiver. Roberson averaged an impressive 33.4 yards per kick return in 2021.

In total, Roberson caught 168 passes for 2,704 yards (16.1 YPC) and 23 touchdowns during his time at SMU.

Celebrate 9⃣8⃣ days to game one with Reggie Roberson's 98-yard kickoff return TD. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/0o2nAzjSF9 — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) May 25, 2019

53-man Prediction

53-man Prediction: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson

I was tempted to go a different direction with the last two spots. I was torn between McMath and Malone for one spot, but ultimately decided to lean towards the LSU product until I see more from Malone.

I then went with the complete opposite approach for the last spot as I decided to go with Roberson over Fitzpatrick. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up going with the Louisville product here, but Roberson’s skill set intrigues me enough that I would lean that way until proven otherwise.

The former Mustang can also compete for the vacant kick return job, while also possessing the potential to be a valuable asset in the screen/short game as well.

