Titans training camp preview: The battle for No. 2 TE

In our latest training camp preview for the Tennessee Titans, we take a closer look at tight end, a position the team has made some changes to this offseason after not having a true No. 1 in 2021.

Tennessee failed to adequately address tight end in 2021, instead opting for a rotation that didn’t exactly pan out.

Anthony Firkser was a major disappointment in what was supposed to be a breakout year for him, and Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt were OK, but neither is a starting tight end.

Firkser is now in Atlanta, and Pruitt, who suffered a brutal injury late in the season, remains unsigned. Swaim is one of two tight ends who saw playing time last season returning in 2022, along with Tommy Hudson.

In place of Firkser and Pruitt, Tennessee signed Austin Hooper in free agency and drafted Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Now, let’s see which players are either roster locks or on the bubble, and we’ll examine the competition to watch in training camp before making a prediction for who will ultimately make the 53-man roster.

Roster locks

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Roster locks: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chigoziem Okonkwo

Hooper was signed earlier this offseason to assume the No. 1 tight end role in Tennessee. Swaim is returning to Nashville for his third season with the Titans, while Okonkwo was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, hopefully to be the long-term solution at the position.

On the bubble

Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

On the bubble: Tommy Hudson, Briley Moore, Thomas Odukoya

An undrafted free agent signing in 2020, Hudson was one of the tight ends the Titans kept on their initial 53-man roster last season. He bounced around between Tennessee’s roster and practice squad during the campaign, appearing in five games before his season ended early due to injury.

Moore was inked as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. Odukoya was signed this offseason as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Odukoya will be carried on Tennessee’s roster through the end of training camp and won’t count towards the team’s practice squad limit if kept there.

Story continues

The competitions

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

With Hooper locked in as the No. 1 tight end, the only things he needs to worry about aside from staying healthy are continuing to learn the playbook and building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Behind Hooper, there will be a competition for the No. 2 role between Okonkwo and Swaim.

Okonkwo has been sensational thus far and is considered one of the team’s biggest standouts from the offseason program. Chig really shined during mandatory minicamp, when he grabbed four touchdown receptions over Tennessee’s two open practices.

Swaim hasn’t made much noise this offseason, but you wouldn’t expect him to. The veteran is known more for his blocking than pass-catching, but he is serviceable in the latter area.

It’s clear Okonkwo has the higher ceiling, at least in terms of being a pass-catcher, but Swaim has the edge in blocking right now. That could change when the pads come on at training camp.

If Okonkwo wants to secure as big a role as possible, he’ll have to show out as a blocker in camp. If not, he’ll be limited to just a pass-catcher role, which, of course, would limit his snaps and keep Swaim relevant.

Beyond the Chig versus Swaim Train battle, there could be a competition for a No. 4 role should the Titans choose to keep a fourth tight end on the initial 53.

Hudson is the favorite, but he suffered an undisclosed injury during OTAs and his status is uncertain at the moment. Hudson’s biggest competition for the role would be Moore, who is a great athlete but must show he can contribute as an effective blocker at the next level.

Odukoya is the longshot of the group and will likely land on the practice squad.

53-man prediction

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

53-man prediction: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chigoziem Okonkwo

In our last 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp, we had the Titans keeping four tight ends, but we’re thinking the better of it this time around and sticking with three.

Hooper will be the top dog, and Swaim and Okonkwo will split duties behind him, with Swaim handling a blocking role and Okonkwo being the secondary receiving option at the position. Look for Tennessee to move Chig all over the formation as a receiver.

If we were to choose a fourth, it would have been Hudson. We expect at least one of the three who loses out on a roster spot to be kept on the practice squad, but it’s very possible you’ll see two since Odukoya won’t count towards the limit.

More training camp previews

Syndication: The Tennessean

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

1

1