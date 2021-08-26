Titans training camp: News, notes, video from Day 19 of practice

After a day off on Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans hit the practice field on Thursday for what was officially the last day of 2021 training camp.

However, it was a rough day for the team before taking the field, as the Titans placed three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving them a total of seven players on it.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Justin March-Lillard, tight end Geoff Swaim, outside linebacker Harold Landry, running back Jeremy McNichols, and defensive lineman Anthony Rush are all in the COVID-19 protocol, as is head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach, Craig Aukerman.

The good news here is that it’s only the preseason and Vrabel said that in all likelihood every player on the COVID-19 list would be ready for the start of the season.

Now that we have all the negative stuff out of the way, here’s a look at what happened during the Titans’ latest practice on Thursday, which by all accounts was a light session.

News and Notes

-Not practicing: WR Josh Reynolds, S Dane Cruikshank, RB Darrynton Evans, S Brady Breeze, CB Chris Jackson, LB Jayon Brown, OL Christian DiLauro, OL Ty Sambrailo, G Rodger Saffold, DL Kyle Peko (Jim Wyatt, Titans Online). -The newest Titans, RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia, all practiced, as did OL Aaron Brewer, who was activated off the NFI list earlier in the day (Wyatt). -WR Julio Jones was in uniform and on the field for the stretch period, but left soon after that. LB David Long left practice early, although it isn't clear why (Wyatt). -DL Denico Autry worked with the outside linebackers today, which is the first time we've seen that (multiple reporters). It looks like the Titans are considering using him there, also. -Kicker update: Sam Ficken made all seven of his field goal attempts, including makes from 33, 36, 40, 42, 46, 33 and 44. He is 60-of-67 in total during training camp (Wyatt). -ESPN's Turron Davenport: "Bud Dupree left practice and got some conditioning work in while the offense went vs the scout team defense." -For more observations from Titans practice, check out Jim Wyatt's full article right here.

Videos

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1430913059606999040 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430914916022620160 https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1430915021832347648 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430915584854740993 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1430915892200841224 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430916617828016133 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1430916771029164043 https://twitter.com/benyarthur/status/1430916925400535040 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430916937060691982 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430917173044781058 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1430917333233569793

