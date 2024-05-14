Should Titans trade WR Treylon Burks to Steelers?

Speculation about the Tennessee Titans trading Treylon Burks has been around all offseason long, and that discussion has only heated up since the team added wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.

Burks has been a major disappointment over two years in the NFL. Not only has he struggled with injuries, but he also simply hasn’t produced much when on the field. Making his issues more glaring is the fact that he was drafted to replace A.J. Brown after Tennessee foolishly traded him away.

With DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd slated to be the Titans’ top-three receivers, Burks is facing a tall task in getting his career on track in 2024.

Knowing that, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Titans should trade the Arkansas product to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He doesn’t list a return for Tennessee in the deal, though.

While it’s not outlandish to think the Titans could trade the former first-round pick, it simply wouldn’t be worth it for them, outside of getting a solid return, like a mid-round pick.

Now, that’s not to say Burks could even fetch that much in a trade, but it would make more sense to hold on to him as depth rather than trading him away for a late-round pick, which is a far more likely return.

The Titans have had no shortage of injuries in recent years, and all three of the aforementioned receivers are either over 30 or about to hit it later this year.

Barring a strong offer, Tennessee is better served keeping Burks as depth with the hope he can improve his stock to either show he’s a long-term solution or garner a better return in a trade down the road.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire