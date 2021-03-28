Titans trade up with Raiders, draft DeVonta Smith in Touchdown Wire mock

We’ve gone over a lot of expert mock drafts for the Tennessee Titans this offseason, but this one is hands down the most interesting.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield recently put together a two-rounder, and in it he has the Titans trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders to No. 17, with Tennessee sending back their No. 22 pick, as well as two third-round picks, one in 2021 and the other in 2022.

And with that newly-acquired pick, the Titans select Alabama stud wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Here’s what Schofield had to say:

The Tennessee Titans move up and stop the DeVonta Smith slide. There will be concerns in some corners about Smith’s size and frame. In my opinion if you turn on the film you will see more than enough evidence of Smith punching above his weight class. He is strong at the catch point, has beaten press coverage in the past due to quickness, footwork and technique, and he can thrive in the NFL thanks to his ability to separate. But that frame still makes him an outlier, and teams could remain wary despite the tape. The Titans have a need a wide receiver, and while Arthur Smith has moved on, incoming offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been with the Titans and is expected to implement a system very similar to what we have seen the past few years in Tennessee. What does that mean? A lot of 12 personnel, which means receivers will get to slide inside with their alignments at times and make use of potential “two-way gos” off the line. That will give Smith the chance to acclimate to life in the NFL by relying on his footwork and change-of-direction skills off the snap.

If you’re a fan of the Titans going receiver in Round 1, this one is as good as it gets. If this trade opportunity were to present itself, general manager Jon Robinson should absolutely pull the trigger.

The concerns about 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver’s frame are understandable, but he is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in this year’s class and would be a steal at No. 17.

If Smith were to land in Tennessee’s lap, he could combine with A.J. Brown to make a superstar duo at the position in Nashville for years to come, and with Josh Reynolds the Titans would have a better trio than they did in 2020.

In the second round of Schofield’s mock, he has the Titans addressing their need at cornerback by taking Washington prospect Elijah Molden, someone Tennessee has met with this offseason.

Schofield’s thoughts:

With the addition of Janoris Jenkins in free agency and Kristian Fulton, last year’s second-round selection, the Tennessee Titans have options on the outside. But slot cornerback is basically a starting position in today’s NFL, and adding a player on the inside is a wise investment. Elijah Molden is that kind of player, with the change-of-direction skills and awareness to survive on the inside. He is also a willing defender in run support.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound corner could challenge for playing time in the slot as soon as 2021 with the Titans not having great options there at the moment. Whether it’s this season or a few years down the road, Molden projects as a starting NFL corner.

The verdict: we love this mock and it’s one we’d give an “A” if the Titans can pull it off.