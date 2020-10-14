Titans trade Kamalei Correa to Jaguars

Hours after linebacker Kamalei Correa asked the Titans to trade him, the team obliged.

The Titans have traded Correa to the Jaguars, NFL Network reports.

There’s no word on what the Jaguars gave up to get Correa, but it was likely next to nothing, perhaps a swap of late-round picks.

Correa is playing on a one-year contract, so he may not have much of a future in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars apparently think he can help their defense this year. Contrary to talk that the Jaguars were tanking this season, they’ve competed this season and will hope Correa can help them improve upon their 1-4 record.

